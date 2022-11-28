3 BGMI alternatives you can play until game's comeback

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was a well-known name in the Indian gaming business. Unfortunately, on July 28, the game was banned, shocking the entire gaming community.

BGMI was banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act of 2000. Officials have stated that they are in contact with the appropriate authorities in order to bring back the game to the region.

Players seeking a similar gaming experience can download and play alternative gaming titles available on the internet. This section highlights the three best alternatives that players can use until BGMI returns to India.

Free Fire MAX and two other BGMI alternatives

3) COD Mobile

COD Mobile is developed by renowned gaming developer Activision, world-famous for its first-person shooter game franchise of "Call of Duty". The game features a plethora of exciting maps and modes under the Battle Royale and Multiplayer sections. Players can choose their favourite map from the list and enjoy it with their friends and teammates.

The game is free to play on both the Android and iOS platforms. Similar to BGMI, 100 players land on an island and compete to win the match and receive incredible rewards. The game allows for extensive weapon and load-out customization.

Here are the minimum requirements for COD Mobile:

For iOS:

2 GB of RAM

iOS 9.0 or later

For Android:

At least 2 GB of RAM

Android 5.1 and up

2) PUBG New State

The second title on the list is PUBG New State Mobile, designed by Krafton. The game uses the same battle royale premise as BGMI, but the gameplay is more realistic and dynamic. The developers' "global illumination" technology takes the game's graphical experience on a mobile device to a whole new level.

Gamers can change a variety of in-game settings such as graphics, HUD controls, and sensitivity to make the experience more intense and competitive. The shooting mechanism in the game is simple to grasp. Players can also play their beloved Erangel map from BGMI, which has been updated with new features and enhancements in the New State Mobile.

Here are the minimum requirements for PUBG New State:

For iOS:

iPhone 6S and newer devices running on iOS 13 and above

2GB RAM

For Android:

2GB RAM

Android 6.0 and above

1) Free Fire MAX

Until BGMI returns, Free Fire MAX is one of the best options for players looking to try out new battle royale games. On the Google Play Store, the game has over 10 million downloads and a 4.2-star rating. Because it works well with a wide range of smartphones, the title is especially popular among gamers who use low-end devices.

Gamers are treated to an exciting, action-packed gaming experience in which 50 players descend on an island with the goal of becoming the ultimate survivor by eliminating other players. There are numerous maps, weapons, and in-game items to choose from. The MAX edition includes high-quality graphics as well as immersive elements such as voice chat, regular updates, and much more.

For iOS:

iOS 11.0 or later, 2.1GB of free space

An iPhone 6S or later models

For Android:

2GB of RAM

Android version 4.1 and above

