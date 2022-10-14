BGMI no recoil file: Real or fake?

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most popular names in the battle royale genre. The title has risen to huge popularity since its launch and has collected over a million pre-registrations in its announcement. It is a regional version and offers all the major updates and features available or released in its global version called PUBG Mobile.

The game involves amazing shooting mechanisms where players can equip weapons and use different scopes and attachments. The recoil that various weapons have is relatively similar to their real-life counterparts. Hence, most players look for alternatives or methods to get close to zero recoil to get more kills and improve their statistics.

For this, most players search the internet for files like "no recoil" with which they can achieve impeccable aim. This article discusses whether they are authentic or fake.

BGMI No Recoil files are fake and should be avoided

Players looking for No Recoil files to use in BGMI are recommended to not trust them. Many of such files available on the internet have malicious viruses or other applications that can tamper with the device information or even steal a user's personal information from the device.

Some of these websites, which offer said files, even say that they are safe from any kind of account ban. However, players must keep in mind that BGMI data is stored on online servers.

Hence, whenever they log in to the game, the data is checked and matched, and any interference might lead to a warning or the player getting banned from the game.

Krafton follows very strict policies and has an anti-cheating system to ensure that all players get a fair gaming environment.

Upon downloading any of the files, including no recoil or other hacking variants, players are asked to replace them with files that are already available in the game's folder. However, since the server or system can detect any changes that have been made, users' accounts might be directly banned.

In most cases, the initial ban period is of a single day, but if they continue to use any third-party software or illegal files, the duration might get extended to 10 years.

Instead of relying on these No Recoil files, players should try and use their in-game settings to get better in the game. The role of sensitivity settings is very crucial in improving a player's recoil control over different weapons.

They can head to their in-game settings to make the necessary changes to their in-game values. Here are the best sensitivity settings that players can use to enhance their recoil control:

Camera sensitivity settings:

No Scope: 130-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 33-45%

3x Scope: 24-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 10-15%

ADS sensitivity settings:

No Scope: 130-140%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 65-70%

2x Scope: 33-45%

3x Scope: 25-32%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 23-27%

6x Scope: 15-19%

8x Scope: 12-15%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings:

TPP/FPP No Scope: 300-400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300-400%

2x Scope: 300-400%

3x Scope: 170-250%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 180-230%

6x Scope: 80-130%

8x Scope: 70-110%

ADS gyroscope sensitivity settings

TPP/FPP No Scope: 300-400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300-400%

2x Scope: 250-350%

3x Scope: 180-240%

4x ACOG Scope, VSS: 190-250%

6x Scope: 80-120%

8x Scope: 50-100%

Note: The article reflects the writer's views. Players are advised to first practice and get used to these settings before trying them in matches.

