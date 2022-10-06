BGMI ban roundup: Everything that has happened so far

Battle Royale lovers were in deep shock as the Government banned one of the most popular gaming titles, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), on 28 July 2022. It was the second time that the mobile title was banned for the safety of Indian citizens.

Initially known as PUBG Mobile, the global title was banned along with other Chinese applications in 2020.

Hence, it is not the first time gaming fans are in a situation where they are unable to play their favorite gaming titles. Another famous battle royale mobile game, Free Fire, has also met the same fate as it was included on the list of banned applications earlier this yea.

A lot of players still have some hope left for the title's comeback. However, many of them have already shifted to other titles like COD Mobile and other good alternatives. This article features everything that has happened since BGMI was banned in India.

Full details about BGMI ban in India

The gaming title was banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000. Here's what it says:

"Where the Central Government or any of its officer specially authorised by it in this behalf is satisfied that it is necessary or expedient so to do, in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to above, it may subject to the provisions of sub-section (2) for reasons to be recorded in writing, by order, direct any agency of the Government or intermediary to block for access by the public or cause to be blocked for access by the public any information generated, transmitted, received, stored or hosted in any computer resource."

The statement depicts that the game has been banned to protect Indian citizens' user data as BGMI has malicious codes that ask for permission and can interfere with data on the device.

The ban has left the gaming community very much disappointed as the title has gained huge popularity across the country. The game recently touched the 100 million download mark and many other records in terms of viewers consuming content related to BGMI.

Famous personality and CEO of Skyesports, Shiva Nandy, shared information where he revealed that the ban is an interim order and fans shouldn't consider the game to be permanently banned. The process had been going on for five months and developer Krafton had also received a notice from concerned authorities.

Krafton's CEO, Sean Hyunil Sohn, has asked that gamers stay patient as they are in talks with the concerned officials to get the game unbanned as soon as possible.

He also talked about the significant role Battlegrounds Mobile India played in the upliftment of the Indian gaming scenario with regular tournaments and many other investments. Here is what he said in his latest statement:

Players are recommended to keep their hopes on the officials from Krafton as much of the community can still access the game and the servers have not been taken down completely. Until the title makes its return, they can try out other great alternatives to BGMI, including COD Mobile, PUBG New State, and Apex Legends Mobile.

