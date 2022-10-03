5 best games to play while BGMI remains banned in October 2022

The Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) ban on July 28 came as a surprise, and players were unable to access the game from leading app stores. BGMI was banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Officials have recommended that players stay patient and wait for further announcements. Until then, they can also check out other mobile games that have eye-catching graphics and interesting gameplay mechanics.

This article will list five gaming titles to try while BGMI remains banned in the country.

Five best BGMI alternatives to play in India in October 2022

5) Knives Out

Knives Out is a game that's compatible with a wide range of devices and doesn't require any high-end hardware to run smoothly.

The graphics are decent and the maps are relatively large, with 100 players landing on an island and looking to secure the win. Players can ride futuristic cars with their friends, gather their favorite loot, and take on opponents.

Here are the minimum requirements for Knives Out:

For iOS

iOS 9 or above

2GB RAM

For Android:

Requires Android 4.4 and up

Snapdragon 625 Octa Core 2 GHz or equivalent

4) Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends was recently released on mobile platforms with amazing customization and in-game features. The game offers very fast-paced tactical gameplay, and players can use different Legends that have unique abilities.

Players can also choose from a large arsenal of weapons, including SMGs, Assault Rifles, LMGs, or Shotguns. Alongside this, gamers can also master different character abilities to gain an advantage on the battlefield.

Players can try Apex Legends Mobile for a new kind of BR experience. Here are the minimum requirements for Apex Legends Mobile:

For iOS:

iPhone 6S or later

OS version: 11.0 or later

CPU: A9

At least 2GB RAM

At least 4GB of storage space

For Android:

Android 6.0 or later

CPU: Snapdragon 435, Hisilicon Kirin 650, Mediatek Helio P20, or Exynos 7420

At least 3GB RAM

At least 4GB of storage space

Must be a 64-bit system

3) PUBG New State

PUBG New State is one of the best games to play while BGMI is banned in India. The title is developed by Krafton, who also developed Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game's graphical detail takes the overall gaming experience to a new level.

Gamers also have the option to play their favorite Erangel map in PUBG New State with many new features and notable changes. The title is available for free on Apple and Google's virtual storefronts.

Here are the minimum requirements for PUBG New State:

For iOS:

iPhone 6S and newer devices running on iOS 13 and above

2GB RAM

For Android:

2GB RAM

Android 6.0 and above

2) COD Mobile

COD Mobile offers great graphics and customization options similar to BGMI. Call of Duty is one of the most famous names in the FPS (First-person shooter) genre, with various interesting titles available for PC.

The mobile version features a variety of maps and modes in the multiplayer and battle royale section. Players can pair up with their friends and teammates for an amazing experience. The title also receives updates regularly with new events and features.

Here are the minimum requirements for COD Mobile:

For iOS:

2 GB of RAM

iOS 9.0 or later

For Android:

At least 2 GB of RAM

Android 5.1 and up

1) Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX is one of the best alternatives to BGMI. The game has a huge fan base across the country, with thousands of players enjoying it daily. The title features high-quality graphics along with immersive gameplay.

Players can enter action-packed matches with various weapons, characters, and pets that add variety to the traditional battle royale experience Gamers can head to the Google Play Store to download the title for free.

Here are the minimum requirements for Free Fire MAX:

For iOS:

iOS 11.0 or later, 2.1GB of free space

An iPhone 6S or later models

For Android:

2GB of RAM

Android version 4.1 and above.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far