BGMI name generator: How to get stylish BGMI names in 2022

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the biggest names in the mobile battle royale genre. The title features crisp graphics that look great on a mobile device.

The developers of the game have added various customization options that players can use to personalize their gaming experience. For example, gamers can change their IGN or in-game name with the help of a rename card. They can also add stylish fonts and symbols to their IGN to make it more attractive. NickFinder and Fancytextguru are two name websites that allow players to generate nicknames that have a unique font and eye-catching symbols.

This article will provide a quick guide to getting stylish names with the help of the BGMI name generator.

Guide to use BGMI name generator for stylish names

The steps to create a stylish and cool nickname for BGMI are very easy. Since most of the inbuilt keyboards in smartphones don't have stylish fonts or symbols that players can use to create cool-looking IGNs, they can instead take the help of online font generator websites to make awesome names for their profiles. Here is a simple guide that players can follow to create stylish names:

Open a web browser of your choice and visit a website that offers services to create unique nicknames. You can use websites like NickFinder, battlegroundsmobileguru, gaming nicknames, etc. Type the desired name into the textbox and click on the button to generate a unique font. Copy the font from the website, then open up the game and paste it into the text box that appears when changing your name. You can use a rename card to change your existing name or create a new account and paste the nickname during the account registration process.

Here are 30 bonus names that players can use in BGMI:

34d m4N 3ea4st Dark Horse Eagle Eye Devil PluTo PsYcho KiLLer G.O.A.T. GiANt KiLLer B055 4Lph4 #SlaughTER# SplENdId MASter Omni-Man AQuAchAmp TenaciOS PheonixX buFF Guy kNIghT Storm-BreaKER The Invincible D4n9er0u5 Fei5ty Fury 6L4cK H4wK #3L4CK 3IRD# D4rK f0rCE Ze4l05 Dr490N 3E457 7hE 9uY

Guide to changing the IGN in BGMI

Players can use the following step-by-step guide to change their name in the title:

Open Battlegrounds Mobile India on your smartphone. Head to the inventory and look for a rename card. If a rename card is not available, then visit the shop section to purchase one. The cost of a rename card is 180 UC. Upon purchasing a rename card, go to the inventory and use it. After selecting the rename card, players will get the option to change their name.

In the dialog box that appears when changing their name, players can copy and paste the desired nickname they have created from the generator. They are advised to carefully copy their desired name in the box since rename cards are expensive and can only be used once.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far