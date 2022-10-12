How to get invisible and stylish nicknames in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX is an iconic title in the battle royale genre. The game features high-definition graphics along with many immersive elements available to players for the ultimate survival gaming experience. They can acquire lots of colorful outfits, customized weapon skins, and more.

Garena also offers various customizations for players to accentuate their profiles. They can add cool avatars and include stylish fonts and symbols in their nicknames to make them stand out. The invisible name is one of the trends in the gaming community. Players are required to use a simple trick to enter an invisible IGN in the game.

In this section, we discuss the quick guide to getting stylish and invisible nicknames in Free Fire MAX.

Free Fire MAX: Step-by-step guide for creating stylish and invisible nicknames

Players looking to get an invisible name in the gaming title can do so with the help of the Unicode 3164 trick. There are various websites available on the internet that they can use to get these special codes which become invisible in FF MAX.

Copy the Unicode 3164 along with the superscript of the other three characters (Image via Google)

Here is a step-by-step guide for players to follow to get an invisible IGN:

Head to your browser and search for any reliable website that offers Unicode 3164 services. Open the website and copy the Unicode Character "ㅤ" (U+3164). In the next step, open your notepad and paste the U+3164. Now, create a random script of the codes or letters copied and copy them. After that, paste the copied script below the U+3164 in the notes. In the final step, copy all the characters and paste them in the box which appears while using a rename card or creating a new account to get an invisible name.

Guide to changing nicknames in Free Fire MAX

The procedure to change nicknames in Free Fire MAX has been made very simple by Garena. Players can change their nickname in the title with a few simple steps as it only requires a rename card.

The rename card is special, allowing the player to change their IGN in the game. However, one must remember that they can only change their name once every 24 hours.

Open Free Fire MAX on your device. Head to the inventory and look for a rename card. Those who own a rename card can click directly on it, which will open a new screen with the option to add a new IGN. On the new screen with the dialog box, copy your desired name and tap on the confirm button to complete the procedure.

Those who don't own a rename card can purchase one from the shop section. The rename card is priced at 390 diamonds. Hence, players are recommended to carefully use their rename card as purchasing another can be expensive, which most players cannot afford.

Other than diamonds, one can also use their guild to get a rename card for a lower price. Gamers can head to the redeem section of the guild store and purchase a rename card for 39 diamonds + 200 guild tokens. These guild tokens can be earned by completing various guild missions that are refreshed daily.

