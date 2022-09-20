30 best Free Fire name styles to use in 2022

Free Fire is among the most popular battle royale titles across the globe. Boasting a widespread fan following, millions of fans dive into the title daily. High-quality graphics and immersive features make the game even more engaging and thrilling.

With that being said, an IGN or In-Game Name is visible in the game, which can be used to identify teammates. Garena allows its users to customize their names in Free Fire and add cool texts to make them even more astonishing.

This article discusses a list of 30 best name styles that players can use in Free Fire in 2022.

Top 30 coolest name styles in Free Fire

Players need to enter the desired names without any errors

Here is a list of 30 notable names that players can use for their IGN in the game. Players can copy and paste any of the given names from the list while creating a Free Fire account or using a rename card.

Death▄︻̷̿┻̿═━一 ĐØĐ彡pHØeNîx ᴳᵒᵈ乡ᏒᏢ♕ᏦᎥᏞᏞᎬᏒ▄︻̷̿┻̿═━一 Headhunter 🅷🅸🆃🅻🅴🆁🅺🅸🅻🅻🅴🆁 HuNg®¥ K¡LL€r Hydra. | dynamo Iήsͥⱥnͣeͫ J҉O҉K҉E҉R҉ MVG•Ｎム丂ㄒㄚ SkULL༒CruSHeR SOUL々MORTAL ßãđßóÿ Ｓㄚ 么 乙 ツ 𝕿𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖔𝖘’𝖘𝕮𝖍𝖎𝖑𝖉 𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖉𝖆𝖗𝖐𝖝𝖍𝖔𝖗𝖓𝖊𝖙 Xx-DΞΛDSH0T-xX ཧᜰ꙰ꦿ➢₦Ї₦ℑ₳ ༒ ཧᜰ꙰ꦿ➢Iήsͥⱥnͣeͫ ཧᜰ꙰ꦿ➢ShozT ツTiger♰YourNameツ ツмαχαιя࿐ 乡GT乡 δΣΔδLΟζK 亗『LEGEND』亗 ㊙H̶a̶c̶k̶e̶r̶一 ǤƹȼӃσ ∞⃟ ─╤╦︻(◣_◢)︻╦╤─ ǷƹϟҬƦθƴƹƦ Lΐᵍhtήΐήg

Players have further options to alter and customize these names to make them look cooler. They can add more stylish symbols and texts to make their IGN stand out among other players.

Steps to change nicknames in Free Fire

The procedure to change or customize a nickname or IGN in FF is quite straightforward. Players only require a rename card to get their name changed.

Here is a step-by-step guide to changing your name in FF:

Open the FF title on your device. Head to the inventory section to access the rename card to start the name change process. If the rename card is not available,you can visit the shop to purchase a rename card for 390 diamonds. Upon purchasing a rename card, you can go to their inventory and click on the rename card icon. It will open a dialog box where you can write or paste their desired name. You can choose any of their favorite names from the list given above and click on the confirm button. Upon clicking the confirm button, the new name will start to reflect on your profile in a few seconds.

Players can also access the name change screen by visiting their profile section and clicking on the icon beside their current IGN. Those who are low on diamonds can get help from the guild store where each rename card is priced at 39 diamonds plus 2000 guild points. It is a great way to get cheaper rename cards in the game.

NOTE: Players are advised to carefully copy their desired name in the box. As rename cards are costly and are not affordable for most players.

