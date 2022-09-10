3 best Free Fire gun combinations to get more Booyahs and kills (September 2022)

Free Fire offers amazing dynamics, making the title one of the most downloaded battle royale games on leading app stores. Gamers are served with an intense, action-packed survival experience that they can enjoy in different maps and modes.

The developers have also added many weapons, including shotguns, assault rifles, sniper rifles, and more. Players can equip two primary weapons and can make good weapon combinations for ruling the battlegrounds.

Most potent gun combos for more Free Fire kills and wins

3) M1014 + Kingfisher

The M1014 and Kingfisher combo is a fan favorite to win more matches. The former is a beastly close-range weapon with the best-in-class average damage of 94 hitpoints. Users can knock or kill enemies in one or two shots with this gun.

They can match the M1014 with the Kingfisher, a great assault rifle with decent attributes in Free Fire. The latter features one of the highest movement speeds, which is excellent for swift movement.

The gun also has a reasonable fire rate and base damage that can cover for players if they are stuck on reloading with the M1014 shotgun.

Here are the attributes of both weapons in Free Fire:

M1014

Damage – 94

Rate of Fire – 39

Range – 10

Reload Speed – 31

Magazine – 6

Accuracy – 10

Movement Speed – 60

Armor Penetration – 0

Kingfisher

Damage – 52

Rate of Fire – 69

Range – 55

Reload Speed – 55

Magazine – 22

Accuracy – 50

Movement Speed – 89

Armor Penetration – 0

2) Woodpecker + UMP

The second-best weapon combo for gamers to use to get more wins and kills in Free Fire is UMP and Woodpecker. This SMG and LMG combination is lethal for close as well as mid-range battles in the game.

The UMP is a fantastic choice for close and mid-range fights as it offers great stability, an incredible fire rate, and other attributes. The Woodpecker offers top-notch armor penetration and base damage, which can eliminate any enemy in two or three shots.

The extra added damage is of great use to steal the opponent's kills and get more Booyahs in the game. Users can use the weapon combination to improve their K/D ratio and tier rankings.

Here are the attributes of both weapons in Free Fire:

Woodpecker

Damage – 85

Rate of Fire – 38

Range – 63

Reload Speed – 48

Magazine – 12

Accuracy – 69

Movement Speed – 74

Armor Penetration – 77

UMP

Damage – 50

Rate of Fire – 74

Range – 24

Reload Speed – 59

Magazine – 30

Accuracy – 42

Movement Speed – 91

Armor Penetration – 54

1) AWM + MP5

The best weapon combination for players to use in Free Fire is MP5 and AWM. The former is one of the finest SMGs in the title.

The MP5 is a deadly close-quarter gun and can wipe out entire enemy squads in a few seconds. When combined with the AWM, the most potent bolt action sniper rifle, users can wreak havoc on their opponents on the battlefield.

The AWM offers an extra advantage to them in long-range battles as it comes with a pre-equipped scope, which is handy to spot mid- and long-range enemies. The MP5 has an impressive rate of fire and damage per hit, which can take down an opponent with a few bullets in 1v1 combat.

Here are the attributes of both weapons in Free Fire:

AWM

Damage – 90

Rate of Fire – 27

Range – 91

Reload Speed – 34

Magazine – 5

Accuracy – 90

Movement Speed – 65

Armor Penetration – 0

MP5

Damage – 48

Rate of Fire – 76

Range – 27

Reload Speed – 62

Magazine – 30

Accuracy – 54

Movement Speed – 81

Armor Penetration – 0

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer