5 Free Fire MAX tips to improve aim and land more headshots

Free Fire MAX is one of the fan favorite titles in the battle royale genre. The title has millions of downloads and is available on a wide range of devices. Players can enjoy an intense, action-packed survival experience with their friends on different maps.

Skill matters in shooting games as players with good aim and reaction times have the potential to make it to the professional level. Players are always looking for methods to improve their K/D ratio and headshot accuracy. This article discusses the five best tips for anybody looking to improve their aim and land more headshots in Free Fire MAX.

Five tips players can use in Free Fire MAX for better aim and more headshots

5) Character abilities

The developers have added over 30 special characters for players in Free Fire MAX. These characters have special skills like armor penetration that allow them to deal more damage with every shot they land. Some of these characters also have abilities that reduce the recoil of weapons, helping players improve their aim.

The D-Bee character is a good choice for players as she has skills that improve weapon accuracy. Dasha is another great character who helps reduce the overall recoil of a weapon.

4) Weapon choice

Free Fire MAX has a wide range of weapons ranging from assault rifles to shotguns. Players can equip any of the weapons obtained from open loot and airdrops and eliminate their rivals. However, some of these weapons deal higher damage and have better fire rates.

Players are recommended to use such weapons as they will help them take down their enemies faster. Beginner players can opt for weapons with low recoil as it will help them develop their aim and get better at landing headshots.

3) Sensitivity settings

The third tip for players to get better aim is to have a good set of sensitivity settings. Players can head to their settings menu to tweak the sensitivity of different scopes and general camera movement.

Players with optimized sensitivity settings will have an advantage over other players. They will have better control of the recoil of different weapons and will be able to quickly aim for an opponent's head.

Here are the best sensitivity settings for players looking to secure more headshots:

General: 90-100

Red Dot: 90

2X Scope: 85

4X Scope: 70-80

Sniper Scope: 58-60

Free Look: 67

2) HUD layout

Free Fire MAX offers players an option to customize their HUD layout. It allows players to change the positioning of different buttons, like the ones used for shooting and crouching.

Players can customize their HUD layout in a way that allows them to get a firm grip on their device and tap the required buttons much more quickly. They can also shift from two-thumb control to a three-finger claw or four-finger claw as it will help them to simultaneously shoot and use other buttons like crouch, jump, and prone. This will result in better reflexes, and players will see a great improvement in their aim and ability to land headshots.

1) Good crosshair placement

The best tip that players can follow for ultimate aim and headshot accuracy is to have good crosshair placement. Players with better crosshair placement can quickly trace the enemy's movements and defeat them.

To improve crosshair placement for enhanced aim, players can attempt different practice drills available on the training grounds. After practicing, they can play 1v1 battles with pro teammates in custom rooms to test their skills.

