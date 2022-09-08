5 best landing spots on the Bermuda map in Free Fire for more kills (September 2022)

Free Fire is among the rising names in the battle royale category with a huge gaming community, reflected in its millions of downloads on leading app stores. The title features eye-catching elements like dynamic maps, vast weapon choices, and many other elements like characters, pets, and much more.

Players can get the ultimate survival experience on different maps and modes available in the title. The Bermuda map is one of the most played and fan-favorite maps among players. A good landing position can become a deciding factor in getting more kills and Booyah on the map.

This article discusses the top five landing spots for players to land on the Bermuda map in Free Fire.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Free Fire: 5 recommended landing spots on the Bermuda map

5) Sentosa

Sentosa is a fun place for Free Fire players to land and increase their kills and K/D ratio. The area is cut off from the main island and holds a high amount of loot. Players can take down their rivals with good tactics, as only a few squads prefer to land here.

However, getting to the main island is one of the biggest problems while landing here. Many players love to bridge camp and steal loot from the players. Gamers can implement sound strategies to counter bridge camps, defeat opponents, and add more numbers to their kill count.

4) Hangar

The Hangar is a fabulous landing spot for players who want to rack up more kills. The area has an open landscape where players can quickly spot their opponents' movements and track them down. It is a good place for players who prefer solo gameplay as they can quickly get their loot and reach advantageous positions to eliminate other rivals.

The Hangar is most suitable for mid-range fights where players have a higher chance of stealing kills from other players. The location is also suitable for players who don't like rotating much, as it is located on the central side of the Bermuda map.

3) Shipyard

The Shipyard is one of the most famous hot drops in Free Fire. Players love to land in this location and get high-quality loot and kill other opponents. The area offers decent loot and enough haul for a full squad at different warehouses.

Players can expect up to 3-4 squads to land here in each match as per the plane path. However, gamers are advised to be careful of snipers holding their positions on top of different buildings. Players must avoid roaming in open areas unless they have cover from their teammates.

2) Mill

The Mill is another great landing spot for players who love to get more kills in each game. The location offers high-quality loot, which includes level three helmets and vests, better utilities, and better weapons in Free Fire.

Players can land on the Mill as it also features many terraces from where players can easily spot all the enemies landing on the location. It is handy for players to devise good strategies to wipe out the enemy squad and get their kills.

1) Clock Tower

Clock Tower is the best landing spot for players with aggressive gameplay in Free Fire. Players can get quick loot from the area and rush on their opponents to get more kills to their names.

The area is also situated on the center side of the map, making it easier for players to rotate to the other side of the map much more quickly. Players can also find various vehicles spawned near the location for zone rotations.

Edited by R. Elahi