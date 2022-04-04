5 best Free Fire characters for aggressive players in April 2022

The popular BR-shooter, Free Fire, allows gamers to hand-pick their favorite characters as per their requirements and preferences. Although they can only equip one character at a time, they can use four characters' abilities. Since each character has a distinctive ability, it comes as a top priority for players to select the most-suited ones according to their playstyles.

Generally, there are two types of Free Fire players: passive and aggressive. Players with the former playstyle try to survive on the battlefield for longer to claim a more defensive victory, while the other want to eliminate their opponents as quickly as possible to dominate the map.

Therefore, character abilities supporting such fast-paced combat can be especially useful for aggressive players. The following article contains a list of useful characters that aggressive players can use.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-assessed ban, players from India should refrain from downloading Free Fire and play the MAX variant instead.

Free Fire: List of characters most suited to aggressive players in April 2022

5) Nikita

Ability: Firearms Expert (passive)

Nikita is a character that was buffed in the OB33 update. Her Firearms Expert ability increases the reload speed of guns by 24%. Additionally, the final six bullets of the user's SMG will deal 20% more damage.

This ability is extremely useful for aggressive rushers who prefer to use submachine guns. The increased reload speed will allow for faster re-engaging and the boosted damage is quite lethal to enemies.

4) Otho

Ability: Memory Mist (passive)

After eliminating an enemy, Otho's Memory Mist ability reveals the position of other enemies who are in a range of 75 meters from the elimination spot. Additionally, this same information will be shared with the user's teammates.

His passive ability can be used to great effect in squad matches to wipe out entire opposing squads relatively quickly. Generally, Free Fire players move in clusters to watch each other's backs. Shooting down even one enemy will likely lead to the elimination of their entire squad.

3) Hayato (Awakened)

Ability: Bushido (passive)

Hayato's Bushido ability increases armor penetration by 10% with every 10% decrease in the character's maximum HP.

Awakening ability: Art of Blades

His awakened ability reduces the frontal damage by 1% for every 10% decrease in the maximum HP of the user.

Awakening Hayato is ideal for rushers who love to engage in close-range combat. Players should note that Elite Hayato (awakened) can be of great use, with both his abilities, Bushido and Art of Blades.

2) Alok

Ability: Drop The Beat (active)

With a constant cooldown time of 45 seconds, Alok's Drop The Beat ability creates a 5-meter aura that increases the user's movement speed by 15% and restores HP at a rate of 5HP/s for 10 seconds. It should also be noted that healing effects do not stack.

The popular character Alok's dual ability helps in both survival and aggressive gameplay. The boosted movement speed provides users with increased mobility while facing enemies and also gives them further survivability in the form of HP restoration.

1) Wukong

Ability: Camouflage (active)

With a long cooldown time (CD) of 200 seconds, Wukong transforms into a bush when activating his ability Camouflage. Lasting for 15 seconds, the character's movement speed is reduced by 20% while in this bush form. However, this transformation ends if the user attacks.

Interestingly, this cooldown resets whenever the user takes down an enemy, even if they don't confirm the kill. Additionally, the enemy's default aim on the user gets disabled while in the bush state, making Wukong a difficult target.

Furthermore, the Wukong character is ideal for pulling off some impressive clutches in intense warfare, making him a great choice for aggressive rushers in Free Fire.

Note: The Free Fire characters' abilities described are at their maximum level. Additionally, this article solely reflects the author's views.

