5 best pets for aggressive players in Free Fire MAX (March 2022)

With unique abilities, Free Fire MAX has numerous pets that play a vital role in various situations. Despite having multiple options for characters, pets are often required to complement them.

Gamers have distinctive playing styles and strategies in Free Fire. Some play with a passive approach, while a few land on the battlegrounds with aggression to eliminate their opponents. Hence, gameplay comes as a priority while choosing a pet for the battle royale.

Most suitable pets for aggressive players in Free Fire MAX

5) Beaston

Beaston can be best for aggressive players (Image via Garena)

Ability: Helping Hand

Beaston's Helping Hand ability supports users to throw grenades, gloo walls, flashbangs, and smoke grenades at a distance increased by 30%. The combo of Alvaro's character skills with that of Beaston can be deadly to the foes.

Alvaro's ability increases the damage of grenades with an increased range of effects, while Beaston's increases the throwing distance. Most of the top grenadiers in the Free Fire MAX community equip this combo.

4) Rockie

Rockie's unique ability reduces the cooldown time (Image via Garena)

Ability: Stay Chill

Aggressive players frequently make use of the active abilities of Free Fire MAX characters like Wukong and Chrono. They have a significant time of their cooldown, resisting them from doing so in combat. At this point, Rockie's distinctive ability can play a vital role.

While using Rockie's Stay Chill ability, the cooldown time of equipped active skills by players reduces by 15%.

3) Dr. Beanie

Players can become silent killers using Dr. Beanie (Image via Garena)

Ability: Dushy Duckwalk

While moving in a crouch position, the movement speed of players in Free Fire MAX gets reduced drastically. This becomes very annoying for players when they want to rush on their foes silently. Movement in the crouch position doesn't make a sound.

Dushy Duckwalk can be helpful in such situations. With this ability, users can increase their movement speed by 60% while in a crouch state.

2) Poring

Poring helps in sustaining armor durability (Image via Garena)

Ability: Stitch and Patch

Aggressive rushers usually take fights from close range. This can invite them to a defeat if they have no armor or a damaged one. Poring's Stitch and Patch ability helps in sustaining armor durability.

Every second, it increases 1 helmet and armor durability, preventing up to level-3 helmet and armor from being destroyed. Poring's combo with Hayato could be the finest option for rushers.

1) Dreki

Dreki can help in finishing foes quickly (Image via Garena)

Ability: Dragon Glare

While in combat, opponents must use MedKits frequently to heal and get back in the fight again. Before they can heal, if players can make a few more shots, then it will take no time to eliminate them. Dreki's Drago Glare ability will aid players in doing so.

While using Dragon Glare, users can detect up to four enemies who are using MedKits within a 30-meter range. However, it is only active for five seconds.

Note: The Free Fire MAX pet abilities described are at their maximum level. The list solely reflects the author's opinion.

