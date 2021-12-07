Elite Hayato vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better after OB31 update?

The OB31 update brought a lot of changes to Free Fire. Improvements were made to different game modes, in-game optimization was enhanced, and a few weapons received some much-needed balancing.

In addition to these changes, many characters were reworked as well. While most of them were buffed up, Chrono was nerfed. His abilities have completely changed in-game.

This has left players wondering who will fill his mighty shoes? Currently, Elite Hayato is a prime candidate in-game. The only question that remains is, 'Is he better than Chrono?' Read on to find out.

Note: All abilities are at the characters' maximum level.

A detailed comparison of Elite Hayato and Chrono in Free Fire

Abilities explained

Elite Hayato's ability

Elite Hayato's 'Art of Blades' ability allows players to deal more damage as HP drops. For every 10% decrease in HP, armor penetration is increased by 10%. Additionally, for every 10% of max HP loss, frontal damage is reduced by 3.5%. The ability is passive and has no cooldown period.

Chrono's ability

Chrono's 'Time Turner' ability offers excellent protection to players in Free Fire. It creates a force field that blocks all incoming and outgoing damage. It can block a total of 800 damage. The ability lasts for six seconds and has a long cooldown period of 120 seconds.

Combat uses

Elite Hayato in combat

Elite Hayato assumes the role of a berserker in combat. The main role is to deal armor-piercing damage and render armor useless. Additionally, with added damage reduction, players will be able to use Elite Hayato to charge at opponents in Free Fire.

Chrono in combat

Chrono assumes the role of a defender in Free Fire. His ability enables him to protect the entire squad from incoming fire. Although the ability lasts only six seconds, it can prove invaluable during intense gunfights.

Verdict

Elite Hayato and Chrono play very different roles in Free Fire. However, when it comes to combat abilities, Elite Hayato is the clear winner. Being able to deal armor-penetrating damage can change the outcome of any engagement.

While Chrono is still useful as a defender, his ability is somewhat lacking. Players can easily mimic it by using 360° gloo walls. Furthermore, without a cooldown time, gloo walls can be used more efficiently.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

