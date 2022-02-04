5 tips to win Clash Squad matches in Free Fire (February 2022)

Unlike the Battle Royale mode in Free Fire, Clash Squad matches are fast-paced. Both teams usually rush out to meet each other in battle, and the rounds end within a minute.

Claiming victory in this high-octane mode will rely on many factors. While many of these cannot be changed or improved, there are a few that players can directly work on to make better.

Improve the odds of winning Clash Squad matches in Free Fire by following these simple tips

5) Coordination and communication is key to winning

The key to winning a flawless round in Clash Squad is communication and coordination. Without either of these, the team will falter, and the enemy will gain the upper hand.

Players must ensure that coordination is perfect. Rushes should be done in unison, teammates should call out opponents when spotted, and most importantly, the team should function as one cohesive unit.

4) Try to secure high ground before the enemy rushes in

If the team prefers a defensive strategy in Free Fire's Squad Clash mode, then high ground has to be secured. Depending on the situation, this can either be on top of a building or other objects.

Irrespective of the location, securing high ground will allow players to have better shooting angles. Additionally, firing from an elevated position makes it hard for the enemy to shoot back.

3) Plan carefully before buying items

Before buying items during a match, players must ensure that they will be used as intended. For instance, buying mushrooms will make no sense if EP does not play a vital role in the character's ability.

Additionally, buying weapons that are not suited to the team's strategy will also hamper the match. This is why it is always good to plan ahead with the squad before making purchases.

2) Use characters that add strategic value to gameplay

While many characters may seem like the right choice for Squad Mode, most of them are not well-suited for the task. For instance, characters like A124 and Wolfrahh won't be of much help as one needs EP to function, and the other's ability will reset every round.

Players should instead use characters like Antonio, Maro, Jota, and of course, DJ Alok. Their abilities will prove an immediate benefit to players and are consistent in every round.

1) Use grenades to slow down the enemy's advance

If the enemy team has a habit of rushing, players can use this to their advantage. Rather than counter-rush and potentially get eliminated, grenades can be used to stop the enemy in their tracks.

A well-placed cooked grenade can inflict more damage than most guns in-game. If the entire squad can coordinate and throw a few, the enemy team will rush straight into explosive damage and their doom.

