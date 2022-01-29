5 tips to use grenades like professional players in Garena Free Fire

While guns and skills take point in combat, Free Fire offers players a large section of grenades to choose from. Some offer tactical advantages, while others simply blow up and inflict area-of-effect (AOE) damage.

While this all sounds well and good, learning how to use grenades is a delicate process. One bad throw and it can bounce back and injure the player. Fortunately, with a bit of mindfulness and practice, players can learn to use grenades like a professional in the game.

5 tips that will help players in improving their handling of grenades in Free FIre

1) Cook frag grenades to have them explode on impact

Simply throwing grenades is an acceptable tactic in Free FIre. However, the downside is that the enemy has a few seconds to escape and get out of the blast radius. This renders the grenade useless.

To ensure that the enemy has no chance of escaping, players need to cook grenades and throw them. If done correctly, they will explode on contact and the enemy will have no time to move out of the way.

2) When rushing an enemy position use flashbangs and frag grenades to catch the enemy off guard

When rushing an enemy during a Free Fire match, simply using weapons and abilities will not ensure success. To improve the odds, players should use a combination of grenades to make the task easier.

Flashbangs should be thrown at opponents to limit their vision and combat capabilities. Without sight, they will be unable to mount a successful defense. Frag grenades can also be thrown to cause chaos among their ranks and force them out of position.

3) When making a risky rotation, deploy smoke to stay safe and hidden

During combat or exploration in Free Fire, rotating to gain a better angle or line of sight becomes necessary. However, if an enemy is constantly shooting, this task becomes impossible. Thankfully, there's a simple solution to overcome this problem.

Rather than hiding from the enemy, players should deploy smoke and rotate as fast as possible. With the line of sight broken, players can freely move to their destination, or flank the enemy and secure an elimination.

4) Remember to compensate for the bounce when throwing grenades

Throwing grenades is simple. All players need to do is select them, look at the angle, and throw them at the intended target. However, most players forget to compensate for the 'bounce factor,' which may render the grenade useless.

To compensate for the grenade's bounce, players should throw them in such a manner that they fall short of the intended target. After hitting the ground, they should bounce into position and reach the enemy.

5) Confuse campers with decoy grenades

Rushing campers head-on will end in disaster, even when using smoke. Given their superior shooting angles, they tend to spray a smoke cloud and injure players. Fortunately, there is a workaround to this problem.

Instead of rushing head-on, players can throw decoy grenades to distract them and flank around to attack. If the timing is right and the strategy executed correctly, the campers shouldn't be able to put up an organized resistance.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan