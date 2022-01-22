5 mistakes to avoid while rushing at campers in Free Fire

Campers can be a nuisance in Free Fire. They gather loot early in the game and then stay put in one location. From there, they rack up kills by shooting at any unsuspecting player that comes within range.

Attacking these types of opponents is a difficult task for most players. Given that they are well-armed and in a defensive position, most attacks against them end in failure due to mistakes. However, players can avoid some of these mistakes and even learn from them in order to improve their strategy of attack against campers.

Don't make these mistakes while rushing at campers in Free Fire

5) Attacking campers head-on

One of the most common mistakes to avoid is attacking campers head-on. Given their well-defended position, players will be running into a hail of bullets while the campers will sustain little to no damage and gain easy kills.

To counter this problem, players need to sneak up on them and flank or attack from behind. Taking them by surprise will leave them at a disadvantage and force them to flee or be eliminated.

4) Rushing their location without suppressing fire

Rushing campers is dangerous due to their ability to shower players with bullets from a relatively shielded spot. However, there is an easy workaround to this problem: when rushing, players need to occasionally stop and return fire.

This will force the camper to take cover, allowing the player to move up and get up close. Once in range of their position, players can throw cooked grenades to flush the campers out and eliminate them.

3) Relying on guns alone to win the engagement

When going up against campers in Free Fire, players need to be highly resourceful. Depending on guns alone is not a sound strategy.

They have to use every ability and utility item at their disposal to make the task easier. With more tactical options available, players can then pick and choose how best to engage the campers.

2) Moving through open ground to attack

If there is a lot of open ground between the camper and the player, it should be avoided at all costs. Moving through open terrain is the last thing players should do. Without basic hard-cover, they will be easily spotted and sprayed with bullets.

In these scenarios, players should find a way around or avoid engaging the camper altogether. Given the lack of cover in the area, being eliminated is almost a guarantee.

1) Charging in without using gloo walls or smoke

Often while rushing a camper in Free Fire, players forget to place gloo walls or deploy smoke for protection. They use natural hard-cover to block incoming projectiles. While the strategy is viable, there are risks involved.

For instance, if the hard-cover in the area is at a considerable distance from each other, players can get shot at while trying to do micro-rotations. This can either lead to being eliminated or sustaining injury and having to waste medical supplies.

