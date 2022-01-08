5 common mistakes Free Fire players make while rushing at campers (2022)

Camping is a unique strategy in Free Fire. Gamers can use it in the battle royale mode, and when done correctly, they can rake in plenty of eliminations. However, that is seldom the case.

Nevertheless, going up against experienced campers is a difficult task. Given their defensive position, charging headfirst will lead to quick eliminations. While defeating them is possible, players must first avoid a few mistakes.

Get better at hunting campers in Free Fire by avoiding these simple mistakes

5) Rushing campers without using gloo walls or smoke

One of the most common mistakes when rushing campers in Free Fire is going in without cover. In the heat of the moment, users forget to deploy gloo walls or smoke for protection.

If this is done on clear terrain, enemies will stonewall the attack with ease. Rather than the campers being eliminated, the attackers will be greeted with early exits from matches.

4) Not implementing strategy when attacking

Using brute force to overcome opponents is not something new. Often overwhelming firepower is enough to subdue foes in Free Fire. However, when going up against campers behind hardcover, it becomes the case of an "unstoppable force meeting an immovable object''.

No matter how many rounds of bullets are used, the campers will not be harmed. In these scenarios, brute force has to be replaced with strategy. Players need to out-think campers rather than try to outgun them.

3) Replying solely on weapons and abilities

Weapons and abilities will undoubtedly help take out campers in Free Fire. However, they are not the only tools of the trade. Users will sometimes need to adapt and use tactical items to flush enemies out of hiding.

For instance, gamers can throw flashbangs to blind them rather than rushing campers outright. If done correctly, they will be left defenseless. Without the ability to see, players can move in to secure the kill.

2) Rushing into houses without checking them first

Campers don't always shoot from windows. At times, they simply camp on the ground floor or hide in corners. Players rushing at houses notice the unmanned windows and run inside blindly, so campers wait for the perfect moment and then one-shot them using shotguns.

To avoid meeting the same fate, users should always toss grenades into a house. If enemies are present, they will take damage or at the very least break from cover. Gamers can then adjust their strategy accordingly and deal with the campers.

1) Not knowing when to quit

Players need to remember that campers are not helpless in Free Fire. Given their strategy, they are bound to be loaded with supplies. They will be able to sustain themselves in combat easily. At times, they can even rush out and counter-attack.

In these scenarios, it's best to retreat and fight another day. While winning the fight is a possibility, users will likely run out of ammo before the campers do. At least by withdrawing, they have a chance of surviving till the endzones.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

