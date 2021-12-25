Top 5 Free Fire tips for rushing at enemies in houses

Rushing houses in Free Fire is a risky yet rewarding strategy. Sadly, players fail in this endeavor most of the time and get eliminated. While there is no particular 'right or wrong way' to rush a house, players should remember a few things.

Unlike combat in open terrain, house rushes are very different. Space is limited, shotguns become meta-weapons, and gloo walls can trap both parties. Understanding how to rush safely is vital to success.

Follow these five tips to improve odds of success when rushing houses in Free Fire

5) Throw smokes/flashbangs/grenades into houses before rushing

Entering houses is a risky business. Enemies can be hidden behind cover or lurking in corners. Rather than taking the risk of rushing in directly, players should throw smoke or flashbangs, followed by grenades.

The utility grenades will leave enemies discombobulated, while the normal ones will cause AOE damage. Once they have done their job, users can rush in and mop up any remaining opponents.

4) Ensure that at least one exit route is accessible

Gunfights in Free Fire don't always go according to plan. At times, gamers will have to escape to fight another day. However, unlike open terrain, options for getting away from a house are limited.

This being the case, players need to ensure that an exit or escape route is accessible. This can either be a door or window. As long as no gloo walls are blocking them, making a quick getaway should be a breeze.

3) Use gloo walls to gain access to structures with more than one floor

Some buildings in Free Fire have more than one floor, which opponents often block access to with gloo walls. When users try to rush, they are met with a choke-point and intense gunfire.

Rather than take the traditional approach and rushing from inside the house, players should try from the outside. By stacking gloo walls, a makeshift ladder can be created to gain access to the upper floors.

2) Use shotguns and SMGs

When rushing a house in Free Fire, using ARs or LMGs is not a good idea. Although they may be decisive in gunfights, these guns lose their utility to a large degree in closed spaces.

The ideal weapons of choice are shotguns and, to an extent, SMGs. Shotguns can eliminate opponents with one headshot, while SMGs offer incredibly fast reload speeds and sustained rates of fire.

1) When entering the house, check corners

The golden rule of house combat is the one that is the most overlooked — checking corners. Most Free Fire gamers tend to rush blindly into houses and get flanked by enemies in hiding.

To avoid this, checking corners by panning the camera is a must. If done correctly, opponents will never get the upper hand in combat, thus improving the odds of victory.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

