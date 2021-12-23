3 common mistakes Free Fire players make while placing Gloo Walls

Gloo Walls are one of the best utility items in Free Fire. They are easy to learn but difficult to master. Nevertheless, seasoned players and veterans of the game have perfected the use of the item during combat.

Sadly, beginners and those not familiar with the item, tend to make mistakes while placing them. These mistakes can easily be avoided by keeping a few things in mind.

3 common mistakes players make when placing Gloo Walls in Free Fire and how to avoid them

1) Failing to place a Gloo Wall in time

During combat in Free Fire, being alert is the ultimate ability of any player. Anticipation and understanding of the battlefield will allow them to pre-place Gloo Walls before the enemy engages.

Most players only place a gloo wall after they start taking damage. While this is an acceptable tactical decision, the enemy now has more HP and will become harder to eliminate.

To avoid this mistake, players need to place gloo walls as soon as they see their opponent. This will give them time to plan and protect them until they are ready to engage.

2) Placing the gloo wall awkwardly

Gloo walls can be used dynamically in Free Fire. They can be placed at different heights and angles. This allows players to pick and choose exactly how they want to deploy their cover.

However, this becomes a double-edged sword for beginners. Most simply rush and place a gloo wall for cover without thinking too much about the placement. Enemies can take advantage of this and flank attack with ease.

While there is no 'wrong angle,' understanding how to place the Gloo Wall will make a lot of difference. This is especially important when there is a shortage of Gloo Walls or the safe zone in Free Fire is very small.

3) Blocking routes with a Gloo Wall

When fighting in narrow spaces or inside structures, placing a Gloo Wall can help create a choke point. This allows players to focus fire on the enemy and either force them to retreat or be eliminated.

This strategy is widely used with great success in Free Fire. However, at times this can become a double-edged sword. If players create a choke point within a limited amount of space, escaping from it may become an issue.

If the safe zone is shrinking and no other means of escape is possible, players will have to go through their own choke point. This allows opponents to position themselves easily and eliminate the player as they try to make a run for it.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha