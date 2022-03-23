Major features in Free Fire OB33 update: Patch notes for global users

Nearly two months since the Free Fire OB32 update's release, it's now time for the next in the series, the OB33 patch. The latter update is hotly anticipated by gamers, who are looking for the maintenance to end and the servers to go live, allowing them to test new features and changes.

As always, there will be numerous add-ons to the battle royale title. A few glimpses have already been teased in the community ever since the launch of the Free Fire Advance Server a couple of weeks ago. But there is still much more to officially explore once the OB33 update arrives.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country should avoid playing it.

Significant features in Free Fire OB33 update

The following are the notable changes in the Free Fire OB33 update that Garena has officially confirmed via Kelly's talk show on YouTube and other social media handles.

1) Link system

The new Link system will help avail characters for free (Image via Garena)

The new link system will be one of the most valuable features in the game for non-spending gamers. They can acquire any character, including the premium ones. Before the patch, there was an imbalance in Free Fire's battlegrounds from the character aspect, but a few hours ahead, it is likely to end.

All players need to do is select the desired character and click on the 'Link' option located at the top-middle side. Subsequently, they will see a task center asking them to complete missions to unlock that particular character for free.

Gold coins can also be used in exchange for characters, but it might require more of this currency than expected. However, gold can be earned by playing games without spending real cash.

2) New character Kenta

A new character, Kenta, will be introduced in the game whose ability, Swordsman's Wrath, will be an active skill that can form a frontal shield proficient in reducing the weapon damage coming from the front.

It will somewhat work as the Awakened Hayato and Chrono, but the way of operation and place of implementation will be entirely different.

3) Altered Steffie's ability

Her abilities have been enhanced (Image via Garena)

After the update, with a cooldown time of 45 seconds, Steffie's ability, Painted Refuge, can create a 3.5-meter area that can block throwables.

Allies in the area will restore 10% armor durability every second, and ammo damage taken from enemies will reduce by 10%. Users can enjoy the perks for 20 seconds.

4) A124's ability change

The robot will have an entirely reworked ability (Image via Garena)

After the patch, with A124's ability, Thrill of Battle, users can unleash an 8-meter electromagnetic wave that can disable enemies' skill activation and interrupt their interaction countdown. The effects will only last for 20 seconds.

However, they can use it again after 50 seconds.

5) Other character enhancements

Many more characters' abilities have been altered (Image via Garena)

The characters Nikita, Rafael, Caroline, Otho, and Thiva will have some changes in their abilities.

6) Memory fragments

Players will earn more fragments after a match (Image via Garena)

Gamers will get more memory fragments after each game. Also, the number of fragments required to upgrade characters will be less.

7) New Clash Squad season

The Clash Squad Season 12 reward (Image via Garena)

The new Clash Squad season will arrive in Free Fire and bring a golden gun skin. Upon reaching a particular rank, Gold 3, players can claim the Golden SCAR gun skin.

Here are a few more features that users might experience with the new update. Some elements have been glimpsed in the OB33 Advance server but might not arrive in the actual game after the maintenance.

New items in Lone Wolf mode

New pet - Zasil

New Gun G36

Weapon balancing (XM8, UMP, AUG)

Credit system

Gameplay adjustments

New Gold Royale (Male bundle)

Full OB33 patch notes for global users

One of the adjustments mentioned in OB33 patch notes (Image via Garena)

Garena releases patch notes for every OB update containing pointers for the ongoing update changes. Individuals can visit the official website to look through the patch notes for the OB33 update via this link.

Note: The Free Fire character abilities described are at their minimum level.

