Elite Hayato vs Chrono: Which Free Fire character is better for Clash Squad in January 2022?

Of all the characters in Free Fire, Elite Hayato and Chrono are among the best. Their abilities are polar opposites and provide amazing benefits on the battlefield. One pierces armor and renders it useless, while the other can protect the entire squad from damage.

Although these characters and their abilities are well-suited to the BR mode, they fare differently in the CS mode.

Comparing Elite Hayato and Chrono in Free Fire based on their abilities and combat usage

1) Elite Hayato

Ability

Elite Hayato is a cut above the rest in Free Fire. His ability, Art of Blades, makes him an unstoppable force to be reckoned with on the battlefield. Whenever the character's health falls by 10%, armor penetration is increased by 10%.

This dangerous yet powerful trade off scales with every 10% drop in HP. In addition to armor penetration, the frontal damage taken is reduced by 3% for every 10% drop in HP.

Combat usage

In combat, Elite Hayato can pierce armor and cause damage. However, users must be careful as the trade-off between HP and armor piercing can get risky. While lower HP is beneficial, getting eliminated becomes a major risk.

2) Chrono

Ability

Chrono's futuristic technology allows him to stay safe on the battlefield. His ability, Time Turner, allows the user to create a shield dome that can absorb up to 800 damage. When activated, the dome appears and lasts for six seconds.

Once inside the shield dome, users cannot fire outward. However, enemy players can enter the dome if they are within range. Once the ability has been used, it is followed by a 120 second cooldown.

Combat usage

Chrono becomes a living shield in combat. His ability is able to protect the entire team from taking damage and makes it easy to hold ground. Once the force field goes up, opponents are stonewalled and stopped in their tracks.

Verdict

Chrono is the best option for Free Fire's Battle Royale mode. Given that the match lasts a while, the cooldown time is not much of an issue. However, with Clash Squad mode having short rounds, waiting 120 seconds for an ability to refresh is not a wise tactical option. This being the case, Elite Hayato is the clear winner.

Since his ability focuses on armor penetration, opponents wearing vests and helmets will not stand a chance. Shots taken against them will bypass the armor and hit them directly. This makes combat easier and keeps the enemy on their toes at all times.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Siddharth Satish