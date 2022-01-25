Top 5 Free Fire characters for Clash Squad mode after OB32 update

Clash Squad is one of the most popular modes in Free Fire. The majority of the game's community enjoys playing this mode, but because of the ranked system, it can get quite competitive.

Players want to reach the highest tier, and various factors influence their overall progress — one of the most important being the choice of characters.

Note: The character choice in Free Fire differs from user to user, and the characters listed below represent the writer's point of view.

Five most potent characters for Clash Squad in Free Fire

5) Dimitri

Ability: Healing Heartbeat

Dimitri can generate a healing zone with a diameter of 3.5 meters. Within this site, players and allies will gain three health points every second. After getting knocked out, they can also self-recover. A cooldown period of 85 seconds follows the 10-second duration of the ability.

The cooldown is slashed from 85 seconds to 60 seconds when the character reaches his peak potential, and the duration is enhanced to 15 seconds.

4) Xayne

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Xayne's Xtreme Encounter was buffed with the recent Free Fire update, and gamers now receive 80 HP temporarily after activating the ability. There's also an 80% increased damage to gloo walls and shields. The ability runs for 15 seconds, and there's a 150-second cooldown.

On the maximum level, the damage to gloo walls and shields increases by 130%, while the cooldown reduces to 100 seconds.

3) Wukong

Ability: Camouflage

Wukong's ability leads players to transform into a bush for 10 seconds while lowering their movement speed by 20%. There is a 300-second cooldown, and the conversion into the bush ceases when they engage in combat with an enemy. Another thing is that the cooldown will also be reset if individuals manage to secure a kill.

Its cooldown time is lowered to 200 seconds, and its duration surges to 15 seconds at the highest level.

2) Alok

Ability: Drop the Beat

Alok utilizes the Drop the Beat in Free Fire, a five-meter aura appears around the character, increasing movement speed by 10% and restoring five health per second for a total duration of 5 seconds. There is a 45-second cooldown after the ability ends.

The duration rises to 10 seconds, and the movement speed increases by 15% at the maximum attainable level of the character's ability.

1) K

Ability: Master of All

In K's Master of All ability, the max EP increases by 50 points, and there are two distinct modes present: Jiu-jitsu and Psychology. The former gives players a 500% boost in EP conversion rate, while the latter restores 3 EP every 2.2 seconds, up to 150 EP. The cooldown time for the change of mode is three seconds.

Only the Psychology mode will be influenced when reaching the character's maximum level, and individuals will be able to restore 3 EP per second, up to 250 EP.

Edited by Ravi Iyer