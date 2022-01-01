5 best Free Fire character combinations for K character in 2022

Everyone is aware of the long line-up of Free Fire characters that are not just in-game collectibles, but are tactically crucial in the game. Different characters provide unique support to the players in specific situations. Further, players can enhance their in-game capabilities by choosing a character combination.

Each character combination consists of three passive abilities with one active variant. Players can make the choice of skills based on their gameplay and strategy. K is one such character that is helpful in various situations and can be considered one of the strongest options with active abilities.

Players can use three suitable passive abilities to support Captain Booyah's Master of All in Free Fire.

Garena Free Fire: The best character combinations featuring Captain Booyah (K)

K's ability "Master of All" enhances the maximum EP of users by 50 points at the base level and provides two different modes. Both modes of active skill are given as follows:

Psychology: Recover three points every 2.2 seconds, up to the maximum EP.

Recover three points every 2.2 seconds, up to the maximum EP. Jiu-Jitsu: Receive an increase in EP to HP conversion rate five times.

To increase capabilities in Garena Free Fire, players can use the following character combinations:

1) K + D-bee + Jota + Hayato

K + D-bee + Jota + Hayato (Image via Free Fire)

Active: Master of All

Passive:

Bullet Beats - The agility and accuracy increase will increase whenever players use weapons while moving.

The agility and accuracy increase will increase whenever players use weapons while moving. Bushido - The armor penetration will see a rise with a decrease in the players' HP

The armor penetration will see a rise with a decrease in the players' HP Sustained Raids - An instant HP Recovery will happen when gamers hit or knock down the enemies with firearms.

2) K+ Laura + Rafael + Maro

K+ Laura + Rafael + Maro (Image via Free Fire)

Active: Master of All

Passive:

Falcon Fervor - The capability to deal damage at a longer distance will increase. Players will be able to deal increased damage with enhanced damage to marked enemies.

The capability to deal damage at a longer distance will increase. Players will be able to deal increased damage with enhanced damage to marked enemies. Sharp Shooter - An increase in weapon accuracy when a scope is used.

An increase in weapon accuracy when a scope is used. Dead Silent - Whenever players use an SR or a marksman Rifle, the firing will be automatically silenced. Moreover, any enemy hit or downed will suffer 20% faster HP loss.

3) K + Maxim + Thiva + Kapella

K + Maxim + Thiva + Kapella (Image via Free Fire)

Active: Master of All

Passive:

Gluttony - A decrease in the time of consumption when players use healing equipment like mushrooms and medkits.

A decrease in the time of consumption when players use healing equipment like mushrooms and medkits. Vital Vibes - The revival time will decrease for downed players.

The revival time will decrease for downed players. Healing Song - The effectiveness of Free Fire healing equipment will increase, while the HP loss due to knockdown will decrease.

4) K + Kelly + Dasha + Moco

K + Kelly + Dasha + Moco (Image via Free Fire)

Active: Master of All

Passive:

Dash - An increase in the sprinting speed by 1% (base level).

- An increase in the sprinting speed by 1% (base level). Partying On - A reduction in fall damage, recovery time from falls, recoil buildup, and maximum recoil.

- A reduction in fall damage, recovery time from falls, recoil buildup, and maximum recoil. Hacker's Eye - The ability will automatically mark the opponents that the players have shot.

5) K + Miguel + Shirou + Luqueta

K + Miguel + Shirou + Luqueta (Image via Free Fire)

Active: Master of All

Passive:

Crazy Slayer - Each kill will enhance a certain amount of EP.

Each kill will enhance a certain amount of EP. Damage Delivered - The opponents who hit the user within 80m in a Free Fire match will get marked for six seconds. Players will be able to deal damage with an enhanced armor penetration with their first shot.

The opponents who hit the user within 80m in a Free Fire match will get marked for six seconds. Players will be able to deal damage with an enhanced armor penetration with their first shot. Hat Trick - Each kill will help in increasing the max HP by a certain margin to a designated limit.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Saman