How to download official Free Fire Advance server OB33 version APK in easy steps

Garena releases regular Free Fire updates every few months that balance different aspects of the game, provide new features, and polish the current ones. There are only a few days left until the release of the next big update: OB33.

However, before the patch's release, a special Advance Server client is released to players worldwide to test and provide feedback on the new features. It has been a few days since the OB33 Advance Server client was opened, and the significant improvements have attracted the community's attention.

Gamers can download the client through the official website and enjoy the new content. However, they will need a special Activation Code that is provided only to selected users.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users from the country should refrain from downloading it.

Steps to downloading Free Fire OB33 Advance Server

It is not difficult to install the Free Fire OB33 Advance Server using the APK file because the developers have provided it on the official website. The steps to download and install the client are as follows:

Step 1: You must access the Advance Server website and sign in with the account used for registration.

If you have not registered yet, you may need to do the same using Facebook or Google. You should enter all the necessary details in the form at the time of registration.

Step 2: You must press the APK download button to get the file.

Step 3: Once the Free Fire OB33 Advance Server APK download is complete, you must toggle on the Install from Unknown Source option on your device if it is not done previously. Subsequently, locate the APK on your device and install it.

Step 4: You should open the Advance Server client and create a guest account. Subsequently, you will be asked to enter the Activation Code.

Since this can only hold a limited number of users, only those with the code can test the features before the release. The only way for players to receive it is through registration.

Step 5: After entering the Activation Code, you must click on the okay button to access the client.

New Advance Server features

New pet in Free Fire Advance Server (Image via Garena)

The Advance Server includes many new features for gamers to enjoy, spanning from characters to weapons, link system, and more. Additionally, a handful of abilities have been reworked, which will likely be carried forward to the update to restore them to the game's meta.

