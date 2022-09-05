3 best Free Fire tips and tricks to get more headshots

Free Fire is one of the most famous names in the battle royale genre across the globe. The game has millions of downloads on leading app stores and thousands of players enjoying it daily. The high-quality graphics and amazing dynamics make the title stand out against its competitors.

Being a first-person shooter, players need to learn the basics of shooting mechanisms. The highest amount of damage dealt to an enemy is with a headshot.

Hence, users always look for methods to improve their headshot accuracy and be labeled pro gamers by their friends and teammates.

Three best Free Fire pointers to increase headshot accuracy

3) Use of characters

Characters play a significant role in getting more headshots and high damage to opponents in Free Fire. Garena has added more than 30 options with extraordinary abilities in the game.

Players can use these skills and powers to get more armor penetration and headshots. The three most recommended characters for users to get more headshots are Laura, D-Bee, and Dasha.

D-Bee can increase the accuracy of guns by a certain percentage when firing while moving. Dasha has the skill to reduce the weapons' recoil, which helps achieve more headshots, while Laura can increase the accuracy of guns when scoped in.

2) HUD controls and sensitivity settings

The second tip users can follow to improve their headshots is to make the necessary changes to their HUD controls and sensitivity settings. Garena has made it easy for them to customize their sensitivity settings and HUD controls from the settings menu.

Gamers can shift from two-thumb controls to three-finger claws and even four-finger claws for a more comfortable grip. It will help them use shots like crouch+shot, prone+shoot, and jump+shoot to connect more headshots onto enemies in Free Fire.

Sensitivity settings also play a significant role in improving a player's gameplay and getting more headshots. They can tweak their sensitivity settings to either the higher or lower side for quick reflexes and shift their aim to the enemy's head position.

Here are the best sensitivity settings that users can follow to get more headshots:

General: 90 to 100

Red Dot: 90

2X Scope: 85

4X Scope: 70 to 80

Sniper Scope: 58 to 60

Free Look: 67

1) Crosshair placement

The best tip for better headshot accuracy in Free Fire is good crosshair placement. A crosshair is a plus (+) sign visible to gamers in the middle of their screen.

Those with good crosshair placement can easily take down opponents with more headshots and body shots in a 1v1 battle.

To improve crosshair placement, players must remember to keep their crosshairs on the head level of the enemy. For this, they can visit training grounds and practice drills to develop muscle memory to keep the crosshair and aim on the headshot level of the opponent.

Users can also play in custom rooms with their friends and teammates for better practice with headshots.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's opinions.

