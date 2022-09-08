Free Fire name style: How to get a unique nickname with symbols

Free Fire is one of the most renowned gaming titles in the Battle Royale genre. Gamers can register their accounts and enjoy an exhilarating survival experience with their friends and teammates. The developers have added lots of customizations where players can make the necessary changes to their settings as well as their IGN or in-game name.

When a user registers an account in Free Fire, they are promoted to add a unique name that stands out from other players. They can make their names more interesting by adding special symbols and texts to them.

This article discusses a quick step-by-step guide to getting such a unique Free Fire nickname.

Guide to getting unique and stylish nicknames in Free Fire

Many smartphones don't come with special symbols that players can use to create unique nicknames for their favorite gaming titles. For this, they can take the help of online websites that offer services like cool nickname generators and much more.

Here is a quick guide that players can follow to get themselves nicknames with stylish texts and symbols:

Open any browser on your smartphone and search for websites that can create unique nicknames.

Head to Nikcfinder, one of the most famous websites for creating beautiful nicknames.

Open it and click on any of the tabs, including fancy text symbols or cool text generators.

Players can add their desired name in the dialog box or tap on the cool text generator to get awesome nickname suggestions.

They can also add many stylish symbols from the cool symbol section and add them to their nicknames.

Upon creating an amazing name, they can copy and paste it while using the rename card in the game.

Guide to changing names in Free Fire

Open the Free Fire title on your device.

Look for a rename card in your inventory to get access to change the name.

If the player doesn't own a rename card, they can visit the Shop or Guild tab of the Store's Redeem section.

Players who are already in a guide can purchase rename cards for 39 diamonds or 2000 guild points.

After that, they are required to tap on their profile icon and click on the name change option near their profile picture.

Upon clicking, they will get to a screen that lets them add a new name.

One can create a stylish name from the above methods and can copy and paste it into the dialog box.

Upon pasting, they are only required to click on the confirm button to successfully change their FF IGN.

Bonus Free Fire in-game names

Here are 20 of the coolest Free Fire names available for players:

1. ༺Leͥgeͣnͫd༻ᴳᵒᵈ

2. ︽🅶🅰🅽🅶🆂🆃🅰

3. °”ƬЯӨᄂᄂ 千ΛᄃΣ”°

4. ୨ŁᎥl P𝓪ήdⱥ⪑

5. 〖гeͥ多eͣlͫ 🆂†ⱥℝ〗

6. 𝕶𝖎𝖓𝖌 𝕸𝖆𝖐𝖊𝖗₠

7. ༺𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓻𝓻͢͢͢𝓻𝓻𝓻༻

8. ×°丂кυℓℓ ¢σℓℓє¢тσя°×

9. 𒈞𝓢il🅴nt Kill🅴r

10. ꧁༒☬ᶜᴿᴬᶻᵞkíllє®™r☬༒꧂

11. NӨӨbie

12. íɑʍTiτ͢͢͢สŇ

13. ×°ƧΉΣᄂ°×

14. ⊥oxic Gamerᴸᴵᶠᴱ

15. QuᎥ🅲ᴋ 🆂Ꭵlver🐋

16. 彡𐐚ad 𐐚oy彡

17. รเ๓קɭє💢

18. 彡[🅷Ꭵt Ma͢͢͢Ň]彡

19. Ｃｒｉｍｉｎａｌ

20. ❅LบcᎥfer❅

NOTE: Players are recommended to carefully copy and paste their nickname into the game. The rename card is an expensive item in FF and not many players can afford it easily. Also, players cannot use any of the names that are already being used by any of the other players on their servers.

