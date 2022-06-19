How to use Free Fire name generator to get unique IGNs with symbols (June 2022)

While registering an account inside Garena Free Fire, users are prompted to provide a nickname/IGN. The specific name they enter must be unique, meaning that no other player should be using it within the game.

Subsequently, individuals commonly decide to give their account names that include distinguishing features such as symbols and fonts to differentiate them from other people’s accounts. For the same purpose, they have to resort to name generators available on the internet.

Numerous fancy text and name generators are readily accessible, including nickfinder.com, fancyetexttool.com, fancytextguru.com, and more. The following is an explanation of how to make use of them.

Note: Indian players should avoid playing Free Fire as the battle royale title is banned nationwide. The MAX version, on the other hand, can be played because it was not on the list of restricted apps.

Free Fire guide: How to get unique IGNs with symbols using name generators (June 2022)

Because regular mobile devices do not come with special fonts and symbols, gamers are required to employ name generators most of the time. There are a great number of websites that they might use. The following are some of the basic steps that need to be taken to use them:

Step 1: To start, users may open a web browser and go to any one of the websites that offers the stylish name generator service.

Lingojam is one website that offers the players a text generator (Image via lingojam.com)

Step 2: Once gamers have reached the desired website on their device, they may input the required name into the text field available on their screens.

Input the desired name into the text field (Image via lingojam.com)

Step 3: Subsequently, individuals will be able to find outputs in various fonts and symbols. Based on their preferences, the finest option may then be chosen and used to alter while changing the name in Free Fire.

Players can also further customize the output and add a unique touch to it.

Detailed steps to change the name in Free Fire

The procedure for changing one’s name can be completed quickly and easily, but users will need to pay either 390 diamonds or must own a name change card. If gamers can shell out either of them, they can proceed to change their IGN in Free Fire.

The following is a rundown of the steps required to alter the name within the game successfully:

Step 1: After Free Fire opens on the user’s device, they have to tap on the top-left section, i.e., their banner. This will guide them to their profile section in the game.

Step 2: Later on, individuals can press the name change icon located beside their existing names, as shown below:

After they click on this icon, the ‘Change Nickname’ dialog box will appear (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Soon, the ‘Change Nickname’ dialog box will be on their screens, and they must enter the earlier created stylish name.

Step 4: The name change can finally be completed after gamers tap on the 390 diamonds or name change card option.

Users must be careful while entering and changing their names within the game, as making a mistake could cost them additional diamonds/a name change card.

