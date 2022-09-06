How to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX and get free rewards?

Free Fire MAX is a premium battle royale title available for leading mobile platforms. Gamers can get an exhilarating survival experience in different maps and modes with amazing terrain. The title features top-notch graphics and many interesting in-game elements like characters, outfits, emotes, and much more.

Players can unlock lots of amazing items in the title with the help of a special in-game currency called diamonds. They can use diamonds to open weapon lot crats, acquire legendary weapon skins and purchase elite passes. Developers also give a lot of astonishing rewards to players for completing diamond top-ups in the game.

In this article, players will find a guide to getting free rewards while purchasing diamonds in Free Fire MAX.

Guide to top-up diamonds in Free Fire MAX and getting free rewards

Garena has released an interesting event in the game where players can get exciting rewards for themselves. The event is called Instinct Bandana Top-Up and one can get three rare items from it.

Players are only required to top-up a given amount of diamonds in the event to receive the free rewards. The event will run from September 5 -10, 2022.

Here are the different rewards and amounts of diamonds that players need to top up to receive free rewards:

Upon doing a top-up of 100 diamonds, players will receive Darkrose Scythe, which comes with a special elimination notification. Upon doing a top-up of 500 diamonds, players will receive the legendary Instinct Bandana, which looks good on the in-game character. Upon doing a top-up of 1000 diamonds, players will receive Berserk Reptilia Blueprint, which is a required ingredient to craft the Berserk Reptilia Set in the game.

Guide to purchasing diamonds in Free Fire MAX

Players can execute the following steps to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX:

Open the Free Fire MAX title on selected device. Click on the plus icon alongside the diamonds on the main screen of the game. It will take players to a new screen where they can see various diamond packs. Players are required to click on the desired diamond pack and complete the payment process. The procedure for payment is different for Android and iOS platforms and can be chosen from various payment methods. Upon successful payment, players will instantly receive the diamonds in their account.

Here are the different diamonds packs available for players to purchase in FF MAX. They can choose any of the diamond packs as per their budget and purchase them.

100 diamonds – ₹80

310 diamonds – ₹250

520 diamonds – ₹400

1060 diamonds – ₹800

2180 diamonds – ₹1600

5600 diamonds – ₹4000

Players can access the Instinct Top-Up event by clicking on the diamonds icon on the main lobby screen. After that, they can tap on the Top-Up event section to view new top-up events.

They are also advised to purchase diamonds from legal and trusted sources like the in-game store in Free Fire MAX and to not believe any kind of online diamond generator website. It only increases the chances of players losing their accounts to fraudsters.

