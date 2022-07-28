How to top-up Free Fire diamonds for MAX version in India (OB35)

As the game's premium currency, diamonds are an integral part of Free Fire MAX and are required to change the IGN and purchase premium items. These include cosmetics such as skins, emotes, pets, characters, the Elite Pass, and many others.

Unlike gold that players can earn in-game, diamonds must be purchased with real money. Players can easily procure the premium currency through the top-up section in the game and earn additional rewards throughout the event.

A few novice gamers may be confused about the exact procedure to get the rewards. They can read through the following guide for some clarity.

Steps to purchase diamonds in Free Fire MAX

Users can select their preferred pack (Image via Garena)

Gamers can quickly acquire diamonds in Free Fire MAX by following the instructions outlined in the following section:

Step 1: After booting up the battle royale title, they can click on the "+" icon beside the existing number of diamonds.

This will load the top-up interface, and multiple diamond packs will be displayed on the screen. The prices for each are as follows:

100 diamonds – ₹80

310 diamonds – ₹250

520 diamonds – ₹400

1060 diamonds – ₹800

2180 diamonds – ₹1600

5600 diamonds – ₹4000

Make the payment to purchase diamonds (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Gamers should select the preferred option by clicking on the price and complete the transaction by making the payment through their preferred method.

Once the payment goes through, the diamonds will subsequently be added to their account almost instantly.

Additional rewards in Free Fire MAX after diamond top-up

Free Fire MAX Top-up events provide players with additional rewards for acquiring a certain number of diamonds within a given duration. These are extremely popular among users, and the rewards offered generally include cosmetics like skins and emotes, among other items.

Once the diamonds are added to their account, users can access the event tab and go to the top-up event to collect the given rewards. These top-up events increase the overall value offered by diamonds through freebies.

At the moment, the Battle in Style top-up is underway, offering AC80 – Digital Dasher, Mischief Pixel Loot Box, and Digi Smiley Backpack for free upon a purchase of 500 diamonds.

Top-up events are always available in the game, and players need not worry if they miss out on the current event.

Cheaper alternative to get diamonds in Free Fire MAX

Memberships are a cheaper alternative (Image via Garena)

Many players fail to realize that memberships offer diamonds at much lower prices than regular top-ups. Players have two options available for memberships:

Weekly

Monthly

The weekly membership is priced at ₹159 diamonds and provides a total of 450 diamonds along with several other perks, including Universal EP badges. The monthly membership costs ₹799 and offers 2600 diamonds, 60x Universal EP badges, a 30 day gun trial, and more. Gamers can purchase both to enjoy the Super VIP perks of 15 additional diamonds daily.

In any case, gamers receive diamonds at less than half the original price. However, they will have to collect a major chunk through daily check-ins.

Register here for Sportskeeda Let's Play series to become the next big thing in Esports!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far