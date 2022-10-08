50 Free Fire guild names with symbols to use in October 2022

Free Fire is one of the top-notch gaming titles in the shooting genre. The eye-catching battle royale concept has made it very popular amongst the gaming community. The game boasts millions of downloads on leading app stores.

Users can get an exhilarating survival gaming experience with their friends and teammates. They also have the option to create a guild where they can play with their teammates. One can upgrade their guild level to unlock amazing rewards as well.

Many players also want to give their guild a cool name that will stand out from the others. It helps them attract gamers to their guild and get more rewards. This article lists the 50 best guild names with symbols that Free Fire players can use in October 2022.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is currently restricted in India. Players from the country should avoid playing this title. They should be able to access their FF IDs through the MAX variant instead.

Listing 50 attractive Free Fire guild names with symbols

Here is a list of 50 cool guild names that players can simply copy and paste and use as their guild title in Free Fire:

🎽𝔾u𝓲ld 〄ᴾᴿᴼGuᎥl𝖉࿐ 『ᴹᴷ』•Ҟモれ乙Ö࿐ ╰‿╯ｔｏｘｉｃｏᴳᵒᵈ 亗ㅤ𝙰𝙻𝙾𝙽𝙴ㅤ𝙱𝙾𝚈 亗 ꧁༒•BΛΛP JI•༒4) 𝕯𝖆𝖗𝖐 𝕬𝖓𝖌𝖊𝖑 Vΐct𐍉ℝΐ𐍉us♛ तात्या बिछु ×͜× ɴᴏʙɪᴛᴀ ᶠᶠ ♛N.O.O.B♛ ƊᴏㅤσʀㅤƊɪᴇㅤ⓿❸ 𒆜༒शैतान༒࿐ 么Ꭲ ɪ ᴛ ᴀ ɴ╰⁔╯₄₇ ▒B░O░S░S░ ◤N O B I T A ꔪ 亗 Ꭾɪᴋᴀᴄʜᴜ 亗 𒆜J ค G u ค R𒆜 ×͜×Fɪɴᴀʟ乂Sᴛʀɪᴋᴇ ◤ＳＨＩＺＵＫＡꔪ ★Ꮢᴇᴅ〆Sʜoᴛ✓⁹⁹⁹⁺ ᴶᴴᴷ᭄साहब जी࿐ ★VꕯP_GoDʙᴏʏツ ❖SᴜɪᴄɪƉᴇ♣SϙᴜᴀƉ❖ ///B///O///S///S/// ༆Ƭεค๓࿐ᴳᵒᵈ Ꭲᴇᴀᴍ☯Ꮮᴇɢᴇɴᴅꜱ ༒ĢÃMĘŘŞ༒ Guͥilͣdͫ❥ ꜰᴜʀɪᴏᵘꜱ ꜱʟ͢͢͢ᴀʏᴇʀˢ⚔ ࿇☫ʀᴇᴠᴇɴɢᴇʀs☫࿇ ProlificHanoldr ▥GuᎥl∂? 12) Đ£ÃĎ☠PÔÔŁ 13) 乂●ᏢⱤᏆƝᏣᎬ●乂 ꧁Ɇ₳₲ⱠɆ☯₲₳₦₲꧂ ᴹᴿメʙoʏz࿐ ꧁ᵀᵉᵃᵐ♣⻓ᎥŁŁ乇ℛⓈ♣꧂ 〄★शैतान★࿐〄 〄ᴾᴿᴼGuᎥl𝖉࿐ ▒☯山₳Ɽ☆ŁØⱤĐ☯▒ ᵀᵉᵃᵐ⚔️ʙʀᴏᴛʜᴇʀs࿐50 ™𝐔ɴɪᴛᴇᴅ★𝐈ɴᴅɪᴀ 𝐓 𝐎 𝐗 𝐈 𝐂 𝐌 𝐀 𝐅 𝐈 𝐀 ࿇☫ʀᴇᴠᴇɴɢᴇʀs☫࿇ ᵀᵉᵃᵐ★Rɪᴅᴇʀ★࿐ ❖Vɪᴘᴇʀ♣Sǫᴜᴀᴅ❖ ꧁༺⚔ꅏꁲꌅꌅꂑꂦꌅ⚔︻╦̵̵͇̿̿̿̿══╤─ ᵀᵉᵃᵐ ✘ ᴅʀᴀɢᴏɴ ☂️

Guide to creating a guild in Free Fire:

The guild is similar to the clan system available in other gaming titles. Players can come under one to show that they are a part of a particular team.

A guild can have more than 20 different players, which can be increased by upgrading its level. Players looking to create their own can do so with the help of 1000 diamonds.

Garena has also added the option to create a guild with 5000 gold coins, which is a free in-game currency and can be earned by playing matches.

Here is a step-by-step guide to creating a Free Fire guild:

Open the Free Fire title on your smartphone.

Look for the guild section in the right corner of the screen.

Upon clicking it, you can view different guilds or create their own in the game.

Tap on the Create button.

Upon doing so, a new dialog box will appear with the option to add the name of the guild, slogan, guild badge region, style, approval method, level, and rank.

You can fill in or choose these requirements and click on the desired payment option which will be 1000 diamonds or 5000 gold coins.

You can choose their preferred payment window and click on the confirm button to successfully create a guild.

Players can also invite other members to their guilds once the guild creation process is completed. They can also send guild invitations to the World Chat to add more members.

Poll : 0 votes