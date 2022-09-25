How to purchase Free Fire MAX diamonds and get free emote

Free Fire MAX is one of the leading gaming titles in the battle royale genre. It has garnered a huge fan base across the globe, with millions of players enjoying it daily. They are served with premium quality graphics and immersive dynamics like real-life inspired weapons, characters, and emotes.

Developers have also added a special in-game currency called diamonds. Players can use these to purchase a lot of items, including Elite Passes, characters, weapon skins, and much more. In the latest update, Garena has added a new event where players who purchase diamonds will get a legendary emote for themselves.

This article discusses a step-by-step guide to purchasing diamonds and getting a free emote in Free Fire MAX.

Get free emote by purchasing Free Fire MAX diamonds

Players can visit the Boxer Top-Up event to get their hands on the free emote and weapon skin. The emote is called Agile Boxer and Pigmented Splash MP5 weapon skin.

Here is a step-by-step guide to getting the emote by purchasing Free FIre MAX diamonds:

Open Free Fire MAX on your device. Click on the diamond icon and tap on the top-up event. In that section, click Boxer Top-Up. In the event, you can view two different rewards, including the emote and weapon skin. The former is available for purchasing a 300 diamond top-up and the latter at 100 diamond top-up purchase. To top up diamonds, you can head to the Top-Up section and buy an INR 250 diamond top-up that offers 310 diamonds. Upon successful payment, you can head to the top-up event section to redeem the Agile Boxer emote.

The emote has an impressive action where the character imitates a boxer. In the action, the chosen avatar shows off some punches and dodges some opponent attacks by moving around.

The in-game description for the emote reads:

"You can't dodge my punch."

Along with the emote, there is an MP5 skin available at the event which comes with an amazing blue and purple theme. The gun cosmetic helps players improve the average base damage and movement speed of the weapon, which helps with enhanced movement in close-combat battles.

Best Free Fire MAX items to purchase with diamonds

1) Elite Pass

The best item that players can purchase with diamonds is the Elite Pass. In Free Fire MAX, it is one of the best ways to get rare and legendary outfits, weapon and vehicle skins, and much more.

There are two different kinds of Elite Passes available with amazing perks and rewards. Gamers can choose any of them based on their preference and get loads of exciting in-game items.

2) Upgradable weapon skin

The second thing to look out for in Free Fire MAX while spending diamonds are upgradable weapon skins. These special cosmetics have added features like kill-feed messages and kill effects which look very cool.

Players can obtain these from different weapon loot crates available in the shop. Some of them can also be acquired from various events and lucky spins in the game.

