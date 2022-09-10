5 best Free Fire MAX gun skins like M1014 Green Flame Draco

Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular titles in the battle royale genre. The game has gained millions of fans across the globe with its immersive graphics and dynamics. Gamers can get amazing maps, characters, colorful outfits, and stylish weapon skins.

Developers release lots of interesting weapon skins that offer extra perks, like enhanced attributes and unique designs. Players are always looking to get their hands on these legendary weapon skins to add to their inventories. The M1014's Green Flame Draco is one of the most beloved gun skins in the titles.

This article discusses the five best gun skins like Green Flame Draco M1014 available for players in Free Fire MAX

MP40 Predatory Cobra and four best Free Fire MAX gun skins like M1014 Green Flame Draco

5) SCAR – Megalodon Alpha

The Megalodon Alpha gun skin of Scar weapon is one of the coolest skins available in Free Fire MAX. The bright red and black theme of the skin makes it stand out from other gun skins in the game. The shark-like fins make the skin look even more astonishing.

In the attribute section, players get an enhanced rate of fire and base damage, which makes the skin even more deadly in close and mid-range gunfights. The only downgrade in the skin is its reload speed, which its high range and agility make up.

Here are the attributes of the SCAR Magalodon Alpha skin:

Damage: “+”

Rate of Fire: “++”

Reload Speed: “-“

4) FAMAS – Demonic Grin

The Demonic Grin Famas skin is another great weapon skin for players in the title. The red demon with white hair on the frontal side of the gun skin makes the skin very unique from other weapon skins.

Gamers get much-improved base damage and fire rate with the skin, which is very handy for players with an aggressive game style. However, players will have to suffice with a slower reload speed with the gun skin.

Damage: “++”

Rate of Fire: “+.”

Reload Speed: “-"

3) M1014 Underground Howl

The Underground Howl weapon skin of M1014 is another great-looking gun skin like Green Flame Draco M1014. The skin is widely known as the Fire Shotgun due to its burning animation covering the weapon.

The skin is a treat for close-range assaulters as it has increased damage per hit and magazine size. The gun skin makes the weapon unbeatable in a 1v1 battle.

Damage ++

Magazine +

Rate of Fire -

2) MP40 – Predatory Cobra

The second gun skin that players can prefer in Free Fire MAX is the Predatory Cobra MP40. The MP40 is one of the best SMGs in the game and the skin makes the overall look of the weapon more eye-catching. The cobra-like look on the skin looks very cool while used in matches.

The skin features attributes like more improved damage per hit and fire rate for more wins in close and mid-range gunfights. A major con with the skin is its reload speed, which can be the deciding factor in a 1v1 battle.

Damage: “++”

Rate of Fire: “+”

Reload Speed: “-“

1) AK – Blue Flame Draco

The Blue Flame Draco is the most visually appealing gun skin in Free Fire MAX. The water blue color of the skin alongside dragon-like wings and face on the front makes the skin look magnificent. It was one of the initial weapon skins to be introduced in the game in 2020.

The skin comes with an awesome rate of fire and base damage which will help players eliminate more enemies in the game. Players can use the skin as the primary weapon skin for the AK weapon.

Damage: “+”

Rate of Fire: “++”

Reload Speed: “-“

Note: A plus sign indicates an increase in the attribute, while a minus refers to a reduction in the same. All the attributes of the Free Fire MAX gun skins mentioned above are at their maximum level.

Edited by Saman