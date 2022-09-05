5 underrated guns in Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX offers a fantastic battle royale experience where players can play alongside their friends and teammates. The title features HD-quality graphics which makes the overall gameplay even more immersive.

Users can choose from various maps and weapons for the ultimate action-packed matches. With such a colossal armory, selecting the best weapons for themselves can be difficult.

Gamers tend to make some weapons with great attributes their favorites, while others go underrated.

Famas and four of the most underrated Free Fire MAX weapons

5) M24

The M24 is a deadly light sniper rifle for players to use in Free Fire MAX. It has impressive damage and range to eliminate enemies in mid and long-range battles.

Users can carry up to 15 bullets per round with the M24, enough to wipe out opposing squads without worrying about reloading the weapon. Here are the different attributes of the weapon:

Damage - 90

Rate of Fire - 27

Range - 79

Reload Speed - 48

Magazine - 15

Accuracy - 90

Movement Speed - 93

Armor Penetration - 14

4) G36

The G36 is a fantastic assault rifle introduced by Garena in Free Fire MAX. The weapon deals a considerable amount of damage per hit and has magnificent movement speed to trace the opponent's movement and take them down quickly.

Gamers can use this firearm for close-range combats. Here are the different attributes of the weapon:

Damage: 57

Bullet speed: 61

Range: 76

Reload speed: 48

Ammo tape: 30

Accuracy: 55

Movement Speed: 74

Penetration: 0

3) Thompson

The third underrated weapon on this list is the Thompson. This SMG comes with an outstanding fire rate and base damage of 50 hitpoints.

This gun is suitable for taking down entire enemy squads in a single bullet spray. It is one of the most underrated SMGs, as its 42-bullet clip is very handy in clutch situations. Here are the different attributes of the weapon:

Damage - 50

Rate of Fire - 78

Range - 29

Reload Speed - 48

Magazine - 42

Accuracy - 42

Movement Speed - 78

Armor Penetration - 0

2) Famas

The Famas is another underrated assault rifle used by fewer players due to its poor handling. However, it features a significant range and rate of fire which is handy in any fighting range.

Gamers can use the gun in the close and mid ranges as its base damage of 54 and range of 70 help easily spot enemies in Free Fire MAX. Here are the different attributes of the weapon:

Damage - 54

Rate of Fire - 72

Range - 70

Reload Speed - 48

Magazine - 30

Accuracy - 47

Movement Speed - 74

Armor Penetration - 0

1) Woodpecker

The Woodpecker is the most underrated weapon in Free Fire MAX. It comes under the Marksman Rifle genre and has a pre-equipped scope.

The extra scope and high damage per hit make the firearm a perfect choice for mid and long-range battles. Players can take down an opponent with one or two headshots with the weapon. Here are the different attributes of the weapon:

Damage - 85

Rate of Fire - 38

Range - 63

Reload Speed - 48

Magazine - 12

Accuracy - 69

Movement Speed - 74

Armor Penetration - 77

Note: This list is not in a particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer