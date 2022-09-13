5 best Free Fire MAX gun skins with kill and hit effects in September 2022

Free Fire MAX offers sublime dynamics, which include a vast range of weapons, competitive maps, and more. Players can get the ultimate battle royale experience with their friends and teammates whilst pushing their tiers and stats to higher leagues in the game.

Cosmetics are one of the most sought-after features in the title, with players looking to get cooler weapon skins and attire. Upgradable skins offer extra perks like special kill feeds and enhanced attributes.

This article discusses the five best gun skins with kill and hit effects in Free Fire MAX.

Predatory Cobra MP40 and four gun skins with the best kill and hit effects in Free Fire MAX

5) M1014-Underground Howl

The M1014 is one of the best shotguns available in Free Fire MAX. The Underground Howl is an awesome skin for the M1014 and is quite famous in the gaming community. Players love to call the skin the Burning Shotgun as it has a burning flames animation covering the weapon.

The skin comes with an amazing set of attributes such as improved damage and magazine size. These enhancements make the weapon unbeatable in a 1v1 gunfight.

4) Famas Demonic Grin

The Demonic Grin skin is one of the best-looking skins for the Famas weapon. The demon-like structure on the front muzzle of the skin with white hair emanates a macabre look. The gun skin was made available to players through a faded wheel event.

Upon equipping the skin, one can improve the damage per hit and rate of fire of the weapon. It helps players take down more opponents in close-quarter battles.

3) SCAR- Megalodon Alpha

The third weapon skin on the list with a good kill and hit effect is Scar's Megalodon Alpha. The shark-like fins on the top and backside of the skin make the weapon look magnificent.

With this skin, players can make the weapon even more powerful with an added improvement to its base damage and rate of fire. Its only shortcoming is slower reload speed, which can be a deciding factor in a 1v1 battle.

2) AK-Blue Flame Draco

The Blue Flame Draco is one of the initial upgradable skins launched in the gaming title. The skin flaunts a blueish tint covering the weapon with two dragon wings. The muzzle area is also designed to resemble a dragon.

The gun skin improves the weapon's damage and fire rate. This helps in eliminating more enemies in close and mid-range gunfights. However, the skin gets a downgrade in its reload speed in Free Fire MAX.

1) MP40- Predatory Cobra

The MP40 Predatory Cobra is one of the best-looking upgradable weapon skins with an amazing kill and hit effect in Free Fire MAX. The bright red and black theme makes it quite eye-catching.

In the attributes, the weapon gets buffed in its average hit damage and fire rate. All these enhancements make the gun even more deadly in close combat. However, players will have to suffice with a slower reload speed with this skin.

Note: The choice of gun skin entirely depends on the players’ preference. This list reflects the writer’s opinion. All the attributes of the Free Fire MAX gun skins mentioned above are at their maximum level.

