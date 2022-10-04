Best Free Fire sensitivity settings and tricks to get more eliminations (October 2022)

Free Fire is one of the most exciting titles in the battle royale genre. The game features numerous in-game settings that are customizable and can help players enhance their overall gameplay. Sensitivity settings are one of the most useful aspects that one can tweak for the ultimate shooting and survival experience.

With a good set of sensitivity settings, players can rack up their kill counts and improve their stats like K/D ratio and more. Those who get more eliminations are often considered pros among their friends and teammates. For this, they can also use various tricks to increase their kills and enhance their aim.

This article discusses the best sensitivity settings and tricks that players can apply to get more eliminations in Free Fire.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users should avoid playing the battle royale title. They may sign into their account in the MAX version as it was not among the banned applications.

Free Fire sensitivity settings and tricks to get more eliminations

Garena has made it quite easy for players to make the required changes to their in-game settings. They can simply head to the settings menu and set their preferences.

To change the sensitivities of different scopes and general camera angles, players can head to the Settings icon and tap on the Sensitivity Settings option. By tweaking these options, they can see visible changes in their skill set, which includes aim, reflexes, and recoil control.

Here are the best possible sensitivity settings for players to get more kills:

Best sensitivity settings to use in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

General: 90 – 100

Red Dot: 85 – 100

2x Scope: 85 – 95

4x Scope: 75 – 85

Sniper Scope: 70 – 80

Tricks to get more kills in Free Fire

1) Learn new trick shots

Players looking to get more kills must try new shots like kump+shot, crouch+shot, and prone+shot. These selections help disrupt opponents' aims and ensure quick eliminations in 1v1 battles.

Players can master these shots on the training grounds and ask their teammates to play against them in custom rooms.

2) Aim for the head

The second tip for players to increase their kills in each match is to connect more shots onto the enemy's head. For this, they can try to keep their crosshairs on the head position of their opponent.

It will increase their chances of shooting more headshots that deal more damage. Players can also change the color of their crosshairs to further enhance their aim.

3) Choose good weapons

Use weapons with better attributes (Image via Garena)

There are plenty of different weapons available for players to choose from. It means they must go for the weapon, which offers balanced attributes like damage per hit and quick fire rate.

This will help players to have higher chances of knocking or eliminating their opponents with weaker weapons. They are also advised to master weapons with better attributes.

Note: Sensitivity settings are entirely subjective and depend on multiple factors. The settings given above are based on the writer's opinion.

