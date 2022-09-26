5 best Free Fire tips to push ranks in the OB36 version

Free Fire offers a unique survival royale experience with various dynamics such as maps, weapons, and more, while players can choose between BR and CS modes in ranked options to enhance their aim and skills.

Gamers can increase the competition level by pushing their ranks to higher leagues. The game also offers plenty of amazing rewards, including avatars that players can use to make their profiles look more appealing.

In this article, we look at the best tips players can use to push up their ranks in the Free Fire OB36 version.

Free Fire tips players can use for rank pushing in the OB36 version

5) Focus on good landing

The most useful tip players can follow to get a good start in their tier rank push is to focus on a good landing. A good landing will help players equip better weapons and other utilities before other players do.

Aggressive players prefer landing on hot drops where they can gather higher kills and eliminate more opponent squads, while passive players prefer a safe landing spot on the edges of the map. Players are also advised to keep an eye out for their opponent's landing to maintain a safe distance from them.

4) Devise better strategies

Rank push requires a combination of good skill sets and strategies to eliminate opponents and get more wins or Free Fire Booyahs. Players who play in duos or squads must play according to their roles.

This includes assaulters playing up front along with supporting roles in the back, providing cover fire to teammates. All of this will help players coordinate better as a team and reach their desired tiers quicker.

3) Use of characters and pets

The third tip that players can follow for a rank push is a good choice of characters and pets. Free Fire has over 30 different characters and pets that have special abilities useful for pushing ranks to higher tiers.

The most suitable character for the rank push is DJ Alok, who has the Drop the Beat skill. The skill allows users to create a healing aura where players can restore their HP and improve their speed in movement. For pets, Detective Panda is a good choice as it has the Panda Blessing skill and offers some HP upon eliminating an opponent.

2) Use of weapons and utilities

Garena has added many interesting elements to the in-game armory. Players can choose from a wide range of weapons such as shotguns, assault rifles, and sniper rifles. For rank push, players can create good weapon combos to take on their rivals.

In utilities, players have the option to equip frag grenades, gloo wall grenades, and smoke grenades. The most recommended utilities that players can use in the rank push are gloo wall grenades, which make instant gloo wall covers, and frag grenades to inflict quick knocks on enemy players.

1) Good aim and game sense

The best tip that players can follow for a quick push to higher ranks in Free Fire is to improve their aim and game sense. Gamers with good aim can eliminate more opponents and earn more tier points that will push their league to tiers such as Heroic faster.

To improve game sense, players should focus on gaining more experience, which can be achieved by playing more matches.

