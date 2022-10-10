Free Fire diamond generators: Real or fake?

Free Fire is one of the leading mobile titles in the battle royale genre. The game has garnered millions of downloads and boasts a vast player base across the globe. With regular updates featuring excellent additions and events, it has built an amazing reputation in the gaming community.

The title offers many eye-catching cosmetics like outfits, weapon skins, vehicle skins, and many other items. Players can get their hands on most of these items with the help of diamonds, a special currency made available by Garena to unlock premium in-game items.

The currency is very valuable and requires real money to purchase in the game. However, not all players can spend cash and look for methods to get free diamonds. For this, many head to online websites and applications with services like diamond generators and unlimited diamonds.

In this article, we have discussed the authenticity of Free Fire diamond generators available on the internet.

Unlimited Free Fire diamond generators should be avoided at all costs

Use the official methods to get diamonds (Image via Garena)

Gamers can find a lot of online websites claiming to offer unlimited diamonds to Free Fire users. They are asked to enter their account information and with a few steps, led to believe that they can add a lot of diamonds to their FF account.

Some of these websites also offer human verification to make it look more real, despite the fact that they are required to download other applications that might contain malicious viruses. All of these websites and applications are designed by fraudsters and pose a huge risk to one's personal information and account ownership.

Free Fire uses online servers where all the in-game data, including the player's stats and other items like currencies like diamonds and gold coins, are stored. Hence, players can only use legitimate methods to purchase in-game currency. Any changes to the data like using diamond generators can lead to warnings and continuously interfering with the data might lead to a permanent account ban.

Other risks that using online diamond generators poses is players losing their account information and ownership. Many of these websites and applications claim to add unlimited diamonds to the user's account only when users submit their ID and password.

It is one of the biggest mistakes many users commit as the website owner gets access to the account and can easily change their password. After that, it is very difficult to recover any Free Fire account.

Garena's rules for free diamonds

Officials from Garena have strict policies for players who use illegal or third-party applications to tamper with in-game data like diamonds. Developers consider the use of any such application or tool that tries to hack any service, reverse engineer the game or interfere with any security measures as illegal and the user can be punished.

Statement from Garena on the free diamonds (Image via Garena)

Other than diamond generators, there are lots of mods that claim to have unlimited diamonds added to the account. Players downloading these mods come under the Cheating rule from Garena:

The developers describe cheating as:

"Using any unauthorized third-party programs which are not released by Garena, modifying the game client, and/or playing in a modified game client in order to use functions that are non-existent on the official game."

Hence, players are advised not to fall prey to these online diamond generators and only use trusted methods to get diamonds with the help of top-ups.

Poll : 0 votes