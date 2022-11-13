BGMI comeback news in India: Latest developer statement revealed

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most successful gaming titles in India. The game has received more than seven million pre-registrations and crossed 100 million downloads within a few weeks of its official release.

However, on July 28, a huge upset came as BGMI was removed from both the Google Play Store and iOS App Store. Initially, players thought that it was a bug, but later it was clear that the game has been banned in the country.

Since then, players have been scrolling through social media and the official website to see any news related to the game's unban. In that regard, officials recently mentioned in another announcement that they are trying their best to make BGMI available in the country.

Latest developer statement on BGMI comeback in India

A statement surfaced online on Krafton's press release of its revenue, where a small snippet of information regarding BGMI has been shared. However, it doesn't mention any particular date or time when the game will be made available in the county. However, fans can now relax as they will soon be able to play their favorite battle royale title.

Here is what the announcement has to say:

"Finally, KRAFTON is continuing its efforts to resume services for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) and will continue investing in the Indian games market."

The game has helped the Indian esports scenario to grow at a rapid pace as Krafton was regularly organizing new events and tournaments with massive prize pools.

The main reason behind Battlegrounds Mobile India was said to be national security and citizens' privacy. The gaming title was banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000. Here's what it says:

"Where the Central Government or any of its officer specially authorised by it in this behalf is satisfied that it is necessary or expedient so to do, in the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States or public order or for preventing incitement to the commission of any cognizable offence relating to above, it may subject to the provisions of sub-section (2) for reasons to be recorded in writing, by order, direct any agency of the Government or intermediary to block for access by the public or cause to be blocked for access by the public any information generated, transmitted, received, stored or hosted in any computer resource."

Earlier, Krafton officials responded to BGMI fans and emphasized their attempts to get into talks with concerned authorities and get the title running again in India.

Until then, players will hope that the officials get successful in re-releasing Battlegrounds Mobile India. Those who still crave the ultimate battle royale experience can try gaming titles like COD Mobile, PUBG New State, and Apex Legends Mobile.

