3 best BR games to play like BGMI in 2022

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most popular gaming titles in the country with a massive fan following. However, fans were left in deep shock when the Indian Government banned the title on 28 July 2022. BGMI was banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act of 2000.

Going with the official announcements, players still have some hope left for the game's comeback in the region. Those who still crave the battle royale experience can try other gaming titles with similar gaming concepts.

This article features the top three BR games to play which are similar to BGMI in 2022.

Best BR games to play like BGMI in 2022

3) COD Mobile

Call of Duty is a world-famous shooting title and the developers have also released its mobile version called COD Mobile. The mobile title has HD-quality graphics and comes with a plethora of different maps and modes in the Battle Royale (BR) and Multiplayer (MP) sections. Players can download these maps and modes from the resource download section of the game.

Gamers can squad up with their friends and teammates and can wreak havoc on the battlegrounds and receive lots of rewards. The title receives many new events and updates with fresh new content and other add-ons. It offers gameplay in both TPP and FPP modes for the best battle royale experience.

Here are the minimum requirements for COD Mobile:

For iOS:

2 GB of RAM

iOS 9.0 or later

For Android:

At least 2 GB of RAM

Android 5.1 and up

2) PUBG New State Mobile

PUBG New State Mobile is another gaming title developed by Krafton, which has also created BGMI. The title features next-generation "global illumination" technology which offers top-notch graphics quality on a mobile device.

The game has many fantastic maps and modes with eye-catching dynamics and terrain. PUBG New State also features the Erangel map, which is also available in Battlegrounds Mobile India. Players can download the game for free from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Here are the minimum requirements for PUBG New State:

For iOS:

iPhone 6S and newer devices running on iOS 13 and above

2GB RAM

For Android:

2GB RAM

Android 6.0 and above

1) Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX is one of the best alternatives for players looking for gaming titles similar to BGMI. The title features an intense action-packed survival experience with premium graphics and amazing dynamics. FF MAX has gained more than 10 crore downloads on the Google Play Store and has an impressive 4.1-star rating.

Gamers land on an island and have to loot weapons and utilities and survive till the end to become the ultimate survivor. Developers have added many interesting in-game elements like characters and pets with special abilities to make the gameplay even more fun and immersive.

The title also has amazing compatibility and supports a wide range of devices. Players can easily install and play the game without any major requirements for high-end specifications.

Here are the minimum requirements for Free Fire MAX:

For iOS:

iOS 11.0 or later, 2.1GB of free space

An iPhone 6S or later models

For Android:

2GB of RAM

Android version 4.1 and above

