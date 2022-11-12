5 best mobile BR games like BGMI in November 2022

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was an instant hit in the Indian gaming market. It garnered over five million pre-registration on the day of its announcement, which showcased the popularity of the title. It even crossed more than 100 million downloads within a few weeks of its official release.

However, on July 28th, players were deeply shocked as the game was removed from both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. BGMI was banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act of 2000. The news upset the budding content creators and esports athletes who were not able to play their favorite battle royale title.

However, players who still crave the BR gaming experience can check out other titles until an official announcement on the game's unban is made.

This article discusses the five best mobile games similar to BGMI.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

5 best BGMI alternatives to play in November 2022

1) Knives Out

Knives Out is one of the oldest battle royale gaming titles on leading app stores. It offers an exhilarating survival experience similar to that of BGMI. The title is greatly compatibile with a wide range of devices.

With decent graphics and plenty of maps, Knives Out is a great option for shooting lovers. Players can complete daily missions to receive amazing rewards and drive futuristic vehicles.

Here are the minimum requirements for Knives Out:

For iOS

iOS 9 or above

2GB RAM

For Android:

Requires Android 4.4 and up

Snapdragon 625 Octa Core 2 GHz or equivalent

2) Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile is the mobile version of the famous PC battle royale shooting title, Apex Legends. The mobile version features impressive graphics and intense fast-paced gameplay. It is one of the newest entries in the BR genre.

Developers continue to add new updates, making the gameplay even more excellent. The game offers players the option to choose a legend as per their choice. These legends have special abilities that they can use to get ultimate powers and defeat their opponents.

Here are the minimum requirements for Apex Legends Mobile:

For iOS:

iPhone 6S or later

OS version: 11.0 or later

CPU: A9

At least 2GB RAM

At least 4GB of storage space

For Android:

Android 6.0 or later

CPU: Snapdragon 435, Hisilicon Kirin 650, Mediatek Helio P20, or Exynos 7420

At least 3GB RAM

At least 4GB of storage space

Must be a 64-bit system

3) COD Mobile

COD Mobile is a gaming title from one of the most renowned franchises, Call of Duty. The PC version has millions of players and followers across the globe. The mobile title features top-notch HD graphics quality and plenty of amazing maps and modes.

Players can choose between the Battle Royale (BR) and Multiplayer (MP) sections to play their favorite modes. The former features bigger maps where 100 players land together and the last person standing survives.

Here are the minimum requirements for COD Mobile:

For iOS:

2 GB of RAM

iOS 9.0 or later

For Android:

At least 2 GB of RAM

Android 5.1 and up\

4) PUBG Mobile New State

PUBG Mobile New State is another popular title with a similar concept as BGMI. It is developed by Krafton, who also developed PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). With next-generation "global illumination" technology, PUBG New State promises to offer the best-in-class graphics quality on a smartphone.

The title has lots of options for in-game customization where players can mold their settings to make their gameplay more comfortable and immersive. They can also play BGMI's favorite Erangel map, which is revamped and offers elements like new locations, vehicles, and terrain.

Here are the minimum requirements for PUBG New State:

For iOS:

iPhone 6S and newer devices running on iOS 13 and above

2GB RAM

For Android:

2GB RAM

Android 6.0 and above

5) Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX is one of the best alternatives for BGMI on the internet. The game is best suited for players who prefer intense action-packed gameplay as it only has 50 players landing on the island.

Gamers can choose from a variety of weapons and other dynamics like characters and pets with special skills. The skills of these characters and pets are helpful in the rank push to higher leagues, and to improve stats like the K/D ratio and headshot rate.

Here are the minimum requirements for Free Fire MAX:

For iOS:

iOS 11.0 or later, 2.1GB of free space

An iPhone 6S or later models

For Android:

2GB of RAM

Android version 4.1 and above

Poll : 0 votes