5 best Free Fire MAX tips to increase K/D ratio in November 2022

Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular titles in the battle royale genre and has been downloaded millions of times on the Google Play Store. In this offering from Garena, players engage in an intense, action-packed survival experience where they can equip weapons and defeat enemies to become the last person standing.

The K/D ratio is one of the best methods to determine the skill level of players in FF MAX. Hence, it is one of the most important aspects of the in-game stats that gamers are always looking to improve. Moreover, with a good K/D ratio, players can easily get into good teams and clans. This article will offer the five best tips and tricks gamers can use to increase the K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Pointers to increase K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX

5) Sensitivity and HUD Controls

Sensitivity settings play a major role in improving gameplay. When they are set properly, players can achieve better accuracy and reflexes. Here are the best sensitivity settings that gamers can use to increase their kill count in Free Fire MAX:

General: 75-90

Red-Dot: 70-80

2x Scope: 65-80

4x Scope: 75-80

Sniper Scope: 40-50

Free Look: 15-30

The title also has an option that allows players to make changes to the HUD controls. Gamers can shift from a two-thumb layout to a three-finger or four-finger claw to facilitate comfort and ensure a better grip on the device. This can help reach certain buttons more easily as well as lower reaction time.

4) Weapons and characters

Match your weapons and characters for ultimate gameplay (Image via Garena)

Garena offers a plethora of fantastic weapons ranging from assault rifles to shotguns. Players can pick firearms with a decent rate of fire and base damage to quickly take down their rivals.

Also, there are various special characters with astonishing abilities that gamers can combine with their weapons and teammates to go on a killing spree on the battlegrounds. DJ Alok and Chrono are the two best characters that can help in acquiring more kills in the game.

3) Avoid rushing enemies in the open

The third tip that players can follow to rack up their kill count is to avoid rushing opponents. When they do so in an open area, they are easy targets for enemies who are holding their positions inside buildings or behind cover.

Instead, players must take advantage of TPP (third-person perspective) and wait for the perfect opportunity to ambush the enemy. This will get them more kills and aid in increasing the K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX.

2) Crosshair placement

Crosshair placement is a vital feature that players can improve to get more kills. With appropriate crosshair placement, one can quickly trace and shift their aim onto multiple targets and eliminate them.

Gamers can work on placing the crosshair on the heads of opponents to deal more damage using fewer bullets. The training grounds and 1v1 battles in custom rooms are a great way to improve reticle placement in Free Fire MAX.

1) Improve individual skills

Training island is a great way to improve aim and other skills (Image via Garena)

The best tip that players can implement to improve their gameplay and increase the K/D ratio is enhancing their own skills in Free Fire MAX. Gamers who're good at close-quarters combat, controlling recoil, and have proper game sense can easily prosper in the title.

Players who lack these skills can visit the training grounds to perform practice drills to work on their aim and accuracy. They can also spend some time training their muscle memory before playing ranked matches to get more kills.

