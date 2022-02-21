5 Free Fire MAX tips and tricks to increase K/D ratio during ranked matches

The K/D ratio is one of the most important measures used by Free Fire MAX players to assess the skills of other users. As a result, all the players are generally in a race to improve, particularly in the stats area.

Furthermore, rankings are a vital part of the game, and users do not want to be left out of the action when it comes to pushing the rank simultaneously. However, raising the K/D ratio in ranked games is not a simple process due to the intense competition, and the following tips will assist players in this endeavour.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Tips to increase K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX

1) Avoid hot drop

Hot drops are like a double-edged sword in a battle royale match, i.e., players will either net kills or quickly get eliminated.

If users cannot secure a weapon, they will soon find themselves back in the lobby. However, they are sure to score a few kills in the opposite circumstances. Although it is pretty interesting to land at these locations, these carry a great deal of uncertainty, and players can avoid them overall.

2) Improving gunplay

The training island is a great way to improve the skills (Image via Garena)

There is no alternative other than improving the gunplay to win one vs one head-on fights within Free Fire MAX. Players should get better at using all types of firearms to have an edge over their opponents. The best way to do this is a regular practice in the range and combat area of the training island.

Moreover, users should always warm-up before commencing a ranked game as the rank points are also at stake.

3) Getting a good character combination

A possible character combination with K (Image via Garena)

Choosing the right character and creating a good combination around it is paramount to players' success in any mode within Free Fire MAX. This stands true even for improving the K/D ratio.

Users will have to survive during their fights, and those characters with healing abilities will undoubtedly benefit. They can use characters such as Alok, K, Skyler, and more.

4) Avoiding unfavourable fights and balancing the gameplay

Users should learn to pick fights that are advantageous to them and avoid engagements in adverse settings, such as an open field. They must pay attention while rotating within the play zone while gatekeeping for others.

Additionally, gamers should find a balance in their gameplay without being too aggressive to get third-partyed by others or too passive to lose out on simple frags.

5) Usage of utility

Utility items such as Gloo Wall and various grenades are critical to a player's success in ranked mode. The former gives immediate shelter in precarious positions, which may aid healing and revival.

However, grenades can rapidly kill opponents camping within a certain compound. Smoke grenades can also help you escape combat.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar