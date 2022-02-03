3 best Free Fire character combinations without DJ Alok in February 2022

Free Fire features an array of unique characters, each of which is equipped with its own ability. Moreover, every one of them has three separate slots where the player can utilize other characters’ abilities, which forms a character combination.

These combinations provide a strategic edge on the battlefield, and it becomes essential to use a good mix. However, this long list often confuses the players as the options are endless.

The following is a list of the finest combinations created without DJ Alok.

Top 3 character combinations for players who do not use DJ Alok in Free Fire (February 2022)

3) Wukong + Hayato + Antonio + Joseph

Gamers can use this combination for Clash Squad game mode (Image via Garena)

Wukong: Camouflage

With 'Camouflage', the players can convert themselves into a bush, having a 20% slower movement speed. There’s a 300-second cooldown that resets whenever gamers manage to take down an enemy.

Another thing to note is that the transformation will end if individuals engage in combat.

Hayato: Bushido

Hayato’s 'Bushido' results in a 7.5% increase in the armor penetration when the players’ overall health is reduced by 10%.

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit

Antonio’s ability gives ten extra HPs whenever the round starts. This may not seem like much, but it becomes 35 additional health at the highest level.

Joseph: Nutty Movement

Finally, Joseph has the 'Nutty Movement' skill, which raises the moving and sprinting speed by 10% whenever gamers take damage.

This combination is particularly significant for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire and can provide immense aid due to the respective abilities of the characters. Users may replace Antonio with other options if they do not wish to receive the 35 additional health per round.

2) Skyler + Dasha + Shirou + Luqueta

Users with aggressive gameplay can use this (Image via Garena)

Skyler: Riptide Rhythm

Upon activation of Skyler’s ability, a sonic wave gets unleashed forward, damaging a total of five Gloo Walls in a radius of 50 meters. There is a 60-second cooldown after each usage.

In addition to this, every Gloo Wall deployed will increase HP recovery starting from 4 points.

Dasha: Partying On

'Partying On' is great for a character combination because of the numerous effects, such as reducing the damage and recovery time from falls by 30% and 60%. Additionally, the recoil buildup and maximum recoil are lowered by 6%.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

If an adversary within 80 meters of the user hits them, the attacker will be tagged for 6 seconds. The initial shot on the designated enemy has 50% more armor penetration. There is a 25-second cooldown period for 'Damage Delivered'.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Luqueta’s 'Hat Trick' raises the overall maximum health by 10, up to 50 with each kill users manage to achieve on the battlefield.

This combination is pretty balanced and could help users with an aggressive playing style in Free Fire. Skyler can destroy covers, Dasha lowers the recoil, Shirou marks an enemy, and Luqueta increases the maximum health.

1) K + Miguel + Jota + Jai

K is among the best characters in Free Fire (Image via Garena)

K: Master of All

After the recent Free Fire updates, K is at par, if not ahead of Alok. His 'Master of All' ability increases the maximum EP by 50. In Jiu-jitsu mode, players get a 500% improvement in EP conversion rate. Simultaneously, Psychology Mode gets back 3 EPs every 2.2 seconds.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Miguel’s 'Crazy Slayer' also gets back 30 EPs on every frag. K can subsequently convert this EP into HP within a few seconds.

Jota: Sustained Raids

Jota’s ability also helps gamers get their HP back upon inflicting damage. Moreover, gamers also replenish 10% HP when they take down the opponent in Free Fire.

Jai: Raging Reload

Jai’s Microchip is still available in the Free Fire store and it provides the 'Raging Reload’ ability. It eliminates ammunition woe as the gun’s magazine will get automatically reloaded by 30%. This is limited to AR, SMG, SG, and pistols.

K’s and Miguel’s ability can work in tandem, facilitating aggressive gameplay by providing health points. Jota and Jai can help in close-range battles as users will get back health and ammo after knocking down their opponents in Free Fire.

Note: The article represents the writer's opinion and the abilities are at the lowest level.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan