7 best Free Fire characters to get with Gold in February 2022

Garena has made more Free Fire characters available with Gold in the previous few months. Users were delighted with this move, and they can now get the likes of Xayne and more by using the game’s currency.

Even though Gold can be acquired for free in Free Fire, gamers own it limitedly. As a result, individuals search for the most optimal ones they can purchase using the amount they possess.

List of the best characters to buy with Gold in Free Fire (February 2022)

7) Dasha

Ability: Partying On

Price: 8000 Gold

Dasha’s ability has numerous effects in the game, and it is perfect for character combinations. With her equipped, the overall damage taken from falls and recovery time from falls gets lowered massively by 30% and 60%, respectively.

Furthermore, the recoil buildup rate and maximum recoil are cut by 6%, making individuals more accurate.

6) Jai

Ability: Raging Reload

Price: 8000 Gold

Jai is great for users who like going aggressive on the battlefield. His Raging Reload skill automatically replenishes the magazine by 30% of its maximum capacity whenever individuals take down an enemy on the battlefield.

However, there’s a catch, i.e., the ability applies only to the weapons of AR, SMG, Pistol and SG categories.

5) Shirou

Ability: Damage Delivered

Price: 8000 Gold

Shirou has the special Damage Delivered ability in Free Fire, and when an enemy hits users from a range of 80 meters, the said attacker gets marked for 6 seconds. The first shot that gamers hit on that opponent has 50% additional armor penetration.

There’s a 25-second cooldown applied on Shirou’s skill.

4) Luqueta

Ability: Hat Trick

Price: 8000 Gold

Luqueta is another impressive character that gamers can possess in the game using Gold. With the Hat Trick ability equipped, per kill surges the players’ maximum health by 10, up to a total of 50.

This implies that gamers will have 250 max HP when they get five frags.

3) Jota

Ability: Sustained Raids

Price: 8000 Gold

When using guns, hitting an enemy restores some HP due to the Sustained Raids ability. Moreover, knocking down an enemy will recover 10% health for the users. Health recovery is crucial for players on the battlefield and could help them have the upper hand as they rush onto their enemies.

2) A124

Ability: Thrill of Battle

Price: 6000 Gold

"Thrill of Battle" is the name of A124’s ability in Garena Free Fire, and it converts 20 EP into HP within 4 seconds. She is an excellent alternative to K’s skill, and there’s a short 10-second cooldown after reach use.

Users can further combine her with characters like Miguel to enhance the overall performance.

1) Xayne

Ability: Xtreme Encounter

Price: 8000 Gold

Xayne was buffed in the recent update and her ability grants the players 80 HP temporarily (decaying over time). There’s also 80% increased damage to Gloo Walls and shields.

The two effects run for 15 seconds, after which a 150-second cooldown gets applied to "Xtreme Encounter."

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The article represents the writer’s opinion, and the characters’ abilities stated below are at their lowest level in Free Fire.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha