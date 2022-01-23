How to get gold coins easily in Free Fire OB32 update

Gold is one of the two primary in-game currencies available in Free Fire. Users may utilize it for many activities such as purchasing characters, spinning the gold royale, and so on.

However, many of the newer players who are just getting started in the game aren’t aware of the methods of accumulating gold. Consequently, they search on the internet looking for the same.

Note: There are several other ways to get gold in Free Fire. Following is just a general list comprising the most common methods.

Free Fire: How to get gold coins in OB32 update

Daily Rewards

Users can sign in to get the free rewards (Image via Garena)

As seen in the image above, gold is one of the rewards provided to the players just by signing in on specific days. These do not require effort, and users can open the game and claim the coins for free.

Elite Pass

Gold can be obtained through the Elite Pass as well (Image via Garena)

Elite Pass also features gold as a reward on certain tiers. Gamers can complete missions to attain badges and unlock items in the pass, including the coins. In the ongoing one, the following are the requirements for getting gold:

0 badges: 50x gold

90 badges: 300x gold

160 badges: 500x gold

Moreover, if users acquire the paid version of the pass, they can get 500x gold at 35 and 110 badges.

Season-end rewards

Gold is rewarded after the end of the ranked season (Image via Garena)

Gold is given to the users upon the conclusion of the ranked season based on the tier users are placed. As a result, they can grind up the tiers to get better rewards at the end of the ranked season for both Clash Squad and Battle Royale.

Readers can check more about the rewards by clicking on this link.

Playing matches

Gold is given after matches (Image via Garena)

Also Read Article Continues below

Additionally, except for the ones mentioned above, users can also obtain gold by playing games in Free Fire. They can activate the ‘50% Gold Card’ or ‘Double Gold Card’ to get an additional amount of gold from the matches they play.

Edited by Srijan Sen