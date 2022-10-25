How to get free bundle in Free Fire MAX this week

Free Fire MAX is a premium battle royale offered by prominent gaming developer Garena. The title features regular new add-ons and events to keep the player engaged. Fans are always mesmerized by colorful outfits, weapon skins, and other in-game dynamics.

Developers have released a flurry of brand-new events where players can gather amazing rewards including legendary emotes and much more. These rewards include many fantastic outfit bundles, emotes, and other items like vouchers and rename cards.

In some of these events, players have to complete simple tasks like logging in to the game, playing for a certain amount of time, and killing enemies.

This article discusses a simple guide to getting free bundles in Free Fire MAX.

Guide to getting free bundles in Free Fire MAX this week from different events

Event 1

The first event where players can get amazing rewards and in-game items is the Play To Win event. The event has simple rules where they are required to play the game for a certain amount of time and unlock the rewards available.

The most exciting reward available in the event is the Magic Cube, which players can use to redeem new outfit bundles from the Magic Cube Store. Other rewards include a free rename card that can be used to add a cooler nickname to one's profile in Free Fire MAX.

Here is a list of the different rewards available in the Play To Win event in Free Fire MAX:

Play for 30 minutes: 5 Incubator Voucher

Play for 45 minutes: Name Change Card

Play for 60 minutes: Magic Cube

Event 2

The second event where players can get their hands on astonishing outfit bundles and other rewards is "Fight The Darkness." In the event, they are required to get Golden Tiger Tokens from the Aftermath Drop in BR, CS, and Lonewolf mode.

These Golden Tiger Tokens are used to throw punches at the opponent. Upon defeating each foe, players will receive milestone rewards which include the ultimate Roaring Knight Bundle.

There are three types of punches that one can throw at their opponents to defeat them. The Hammer Fist punch costs one Roaring Tiger Token and deals up to 10-25 damage. The second punch is Flaring Fist, which costs two Roaring Tiger Tokens and deals up to 10-70 damage to the opponent. The final punch is called Frenzy Claws, which is priced at three Roaring Tiger Tokens and inflicts 10-120 damage.

Here is a list of all the rewards available in the Free Fire MAX Fight The Darkness event:

Roaring Knight Bundle

Predator in the Sky Parachute skin

Bloody Gold MP40 Weapon Loot Crate

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expire by 30 Novemeber0

Futuristic Scar+MP40 Weapon Loot Crate

Event 3

Garena has also introduced another event called 'Gather the Light' where players can get cool outfits from different bundles. The bundle also features multiple rare and older emotes, including the FFWS 2021 emote and the Great Conductor emote. The two bundles available in the event are called the Goldrim Queen bundle and the Queen Boxer bundle.

The event started on October 14 and will conclude on October 28, 2022. Players can enter the event from the event section to complete daily missions like logging in once, playing BR matches with friends, killing enemies with headshots once, and many other missions to collect Light Tokens. These tokens can be used to redeem the outfit bundles and get much older emotes of Free Fire MAX.

Poll : 0 votes