How to get free Name Change Card, Magic Cube, and more rewards from Free Fire MAX playtime event

The Light Fest Livestream for Indian Free Fire MAX fans finally culminated with the start of the peak day, i.e., 24 October 2022. As expected by the community, Garena has ensured that players get more than enough opportunities to claim a variety of rewards in the popular multiplayer game.

The much-awaited event featuring the Magic Cube and Name Change Card is currently active in the game and players must complete the playtime missions to claim their free rewards. However, they will have to hurry as the event will go offline by the end of today.

Free Fire MAX Light Fest peak day (24 October) brings free Magic Cube and Name Change Card (India server)

Magic Cube Alert event is active in the game today (Image via Garena)

The Magic Cube is one of the rarest collectibles to obtain in the game. Generally, it takes a lot of time to collect 100 Cube Fragments and redeem a Magic Cube. Therefore, any event with a free Magic Cube is an incredibly useful deal. One can also say similar things about a Name Change Card in Free Fire or its MAX version.

The latest 24-hour Light Fest event offers both a Magic Cube and a Name Change Card for free, alongside Incubator (Luck Royale) Vouchers. Players will need to complete the following playtime tasks to obtain these rewards in Free Fire MAX (India server):

Play for 30 minutes in the game - Get five Incubator Vouchers

Play for 45 minutes in the game - Get a Name Change Card

Play for 60 minutes in the game - Get a Magic Cube

Before players head to the step-by-step guide, they must note that all tasks are to be completed in ranked or casual matches (Battle Royale, Clash Squad, or Lone Wolf). Time spent in custom rooms or training grounds will not count towards this event's progress.

How to get a free Magic Cube and other rewards in Free Fire MAX (India server)

Claiming a free Magic Cube today (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide to participating in the "Magic Cube Alert" event and obtaining free rewards:

Step 1: You must open Garena Free Fire MAX on your mobile, tablet, or PC (Android emulator).

Step 2: Sign in using the platform attached to your Player ID.

You can also use a guest account to log into Free Fire MAX, but it will not provide the luxury of synchronization, and you will lose data after uninstallation. Therefore, you must bind your account.

Step 3: Select an appropriate game mode and start playing matches to reach the required playtime.

To claim a free Magic Cube, you will have to reach the 60-minute requirement.

Step 4: You can return to the lobby after playing enough matches in terms of playtime and open the events section by tapping on the calendar icon.

Step 5: Under the Light Fest tab, select Magic Cube Alert to claim the free rewards.

If you still need to reach the playtime requirements, you will have to continue playing again to obtain rewards before the end of October 24, 2022.

