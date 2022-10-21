Free Fire MAX upcoming Light Fest livestream to give free 10,000 Diamonds, Elite Pass, and other rewards

Light Fest is a series of events currently active for the Indian Free Fire MAX server. Many rewards are coming in daily via different events of Light Fest as it is nearing its peak day, i.e., 24 October 2022. Garena has also scheduled a countdown via the Light Fest Livestream from 21 to 23 October.

The livestream will not only feature the countdown, but players will also get a chance to claim free rewards after tuning in to it. The Free Fire MAX giveaway event includes rewards like free diamonds, Elite Pass, a gloo wall skin, and several other cosmetics that only lucky viewers will receive.

Readers can find out more about the Light Fest Livestream in the following section.

Free Fire MAX giveaway: Tune into Light Fest Livestream to get an opportunity to obtain free prizes (India server)

The stream will go live on 21 October at 8:30 pm (IST) (Image via Garena)

As mentioned, the developers have scheduled a livestream between 21 and 23 October as a countdown for the Light Fest peak day. Users can visit FF/FF MAX India's official YouTube channel to watch it. The stream is expected to commence at 8:30 pm (IST) on 21 October 2022.

Since the livestream is supposed to be a countdown for Light Fest's peak day (24 October), the same will culminate on 23 October at 11:59 pm (IST). However, during the stream, lucky gamers will get the chance to claim a variety of rewards.

As teased by the developers, there will be 200x 10,000 free diamonds, implying that 200 lucky users will be able to claim 10,000 free diamonds. Similarly, other teased free prizes include Elite Pass, melee skins (Scythe and Katana), a gloo wall, and many more.

However, the rewards will only get confirmed once the stream goes online. Fans can access Free Fire MAX's Light Fest Livestream here:

Direct link to the livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ry7JBg0m5mQ

As of this writing, one can only use the "Notify Me" button, as the stream is expected to go live in a few hours.

Light Fest event calendar (Image via Garena)

Besides the stream, fans can expect many in-game surprises and rewards on 24 October 2022. As of now, the following events are still active in Free Fire MAX Light Fest, which one can access to claim both free and paid rewards:

Gather the Light (Phase 1 & 2) - 7 October to 28 October

7 October to 28 October Criminal Royale - 12 October to 25 October

12 October to 25 October Magic Cube Challenge (Daily missions for Cube Fragments) - 14 October to 24 October

14 October to 24 October Fight the Darkness - 14 October to 28 October

14 October to 28 October Light Pass - 17 October to 1 November

17 October to 1 November Gift of Light - 19 October to 1 November

19 October to 1 November Light Royale - 21 October to 27 October

The events mentioned above are only a part of Light Fest, and players can find other ongoing festivities via the Free Fire MAX event section. Furthermore, the majority of Light Fest events will culminate before 28 October 2022, so users can keep their focus on the Diwali-themed event to claim rewards like Magic Cubes, Cube Fragments, legendary guns, costume bundles, pets, emotes, and many more.

Poll : 0 votes