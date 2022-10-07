Free Fire MAX Light Fest: Free rewards, calendar, and more

Every month, Garena's Free Fire and Free Fire MAX welcome various new rewards through special events from a particular series. In August and September, the 5th Anniversary celebrations introduced plenty of exclusive items, while the Tatsuya-themed Double Trouble events were active for the OB36 (month of September) update.

Following this trend, Garena has now unveiled a new event series, Light Fest, for Indian players on Friday, 7 October. As the name suggests, this latest event series is themed around the festival of Diwali and will feature a wide variety of free rewards, including pets, outfits, vouchers, item cosmetics, loadout accessories, Magic Cubes, and many more.

In the following section, readers can learn more about the Light Fest calendar and ongoing events.

Garena unveils Light Fest series of events for Free Fire MAX India server

As mentioned, the new event series began on Friday, 7 October, and will remain active for three weeks before coming to an end on 28 October. Most of these rewards, which are expected to arrive through different events in the Light Fest series, will be free, but players will have to complete featured tasks to obtain them.

Light Fest calendar (Image via Garena)

Significant events (highlights) featured in the Light Fest calendar are listed below alongside their schedule:

Gather the Light (Exchange Store 1) - 7 October to 28 October

7 October to 28 October Gather the Light (Exchange Store 2) - 14 October to 28 October

14 October to 28 October Fight the Darkness (Roaring Knight bundle) - 14 October to 28 October

14 October to 28 October Magic Cube Challenge (Daily missions for Cube Fragments) - 14 October to 24 October

14 October to 24 October 24 October highlights (Peak Day) - 24 October

24 October Light Fest Party - 24 October to 28 October

Currently, the 'Login for Backpack' and 'Gather the Light' events are available from the Light Fest series, with the latter being one of the main highlights of the series.

'Login for Backpack' event - 7 October to 13 October

Golden Eagle Backpack is available as a login reward in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The ongoing login-based event is not amongst the highlights of the Light Fest series, but Free Fire MAX players will be able to grab as many as seven rewards for simply logging into the game. Here are the featured prizes, including the Golden Eagle Backpack:

Resupply map - Login for one day

300 Universal Fragments - Log in for two days

Deadly Bat Weapon Loot Crate - Log in for three days

Bounty Token - Log in for four days

Golden Eagle Backpack - Log in for five days

One Weapon Royale voucher - Log in for six days

One Diamond Royale voucher - Log in for seven days

Free Fire MAX players must log in daily and select the "Login for Backpack" event under the Light Fest tab to claim the free rewards.

Gather the Light event - 7 October to 28 October

Gather the Light event (Image via Garena)

A major Light Fest series event, which is currently active in Garena Free Fire MAX, is Gather the Light. It went online on 7 October and will remain active until 28 October, during which players can grab free rewards via the Exchange Store.

Players must obtain Light tokens and later use them to redeem the featured rewards. Here are the tasks that provide free Light tokens in Garena Free Fire MAX:

Log in one time - One token

Play for 20 minutes in BR - Three tokens

Kill five enemies in BR - Three tokens

Play two BR matches - Three tokens

Play one CS match with friends - Three tokens

Kill enemies with headshots one time in CS - Three tokens

Booyah two times in CS - Three tokens

Players must complete all these tasks in either the casual or ranked mode of Garena's Free Fire MAX. All the tasks will reset daily at 4:00 am (IST), so players should try to complete them before the reset.

Once they have accumulated enough Light tokens, they can head to the Exchange Store to grab free vouchers, cards, item cosmetics, gun crates, and many more.

The legendary gun skins and pets are the main highlight of Exchange Store 1 (7 October to 28 October):

Featured legendary gun skins (only one is redeemable):

Vector - FFWS 2021

Kingfisher - Moonlight Ballad

AWM - Wavebreaker Kaze

M1014 - Enhanced Armor

Featured pets (only one is redeemable):

Detective Panda

Ottero

Finn

Agent Hop

Much like Exchange Store 1, Exchange Store 2 will introduce rare rewards such as costume bundles and emotes on 14 October 2022, which will be redeemable with Light tokens.

Poll : 0 votes