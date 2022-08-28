7 best rewards to get from Free Fire 5th Anniversary events (MAX version)

August is the month of Free Fire's anniversary celebrations, and the popular battle royale game has turned five this time. As part of the celebrations, the developers will continue to release plenty of exclusive items throughout the month.

The Free Fire 5th Anniversary event began on August 5 and will carry on until September 13. Users will spot numerous freebies during this period, notably after the peak day (August 27).

This article will lead readers to some of the best prizes they must garner at the mega event.

Note: Garena is pushing the same rewards and events in both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX. Therefore, MAX users can also accumulate the mentioned collectibles.

Free Fire MAX: 7 prime rewards to acquire in the 5th Anniversary event

7) A bundle from Style Capsule (Purple) Choice Crate

The Style Capsule crate contains rare items (Image via Garena)

Garena is offering users one of the five Free Fire anniversary bundles to win. This is an excellent opportunity for gamers to acquire a rare item. All they need to do is obtain the Style Capsule (Purple) crate and open it.

Players can obtain the purple crate by completing missions, as mentioned in the Style Capsule event.

Users will have to pick their favorite one. If they already have one of the five bundles, they can go for another. This way, they can bring their unmatched in-game bundle collection to another level.

6) Monster Truck - Lumino Wheels

New Monster Truck skin (Image via Garena)

A brand new anniversary-exclusive Monster Truck skin called 'Lumino Wheels' will be available to users on September 3 with the unlock of the Memory Capsule. The purple luminous effects make this Futurnetic-themed truck skin eye-catching.

5) Sterling Futurnetic M4A1 skin

New M4A1 skin in FF MAX (Image via Garena)

The new M4A1 skin 'Sterling Futurnetic' can be claimed from the Battle Capsule event. Players will have to complete several missions in the said event, and upon completion, they will progress towards achieving this skin.

The new skin has the following attributes:

Damage +

Range +

Magazine -

4) Sterling Futurnetic bundle

New free female bundle in FF MAX (Image via Garena)

The new premium-looking female bundle (Sterling Futurnetic) is obtainable from the premium store of the Free Fire 5th Anniversary exchange store. To claim it, users will have to earn 160 Amethyst Pentagon (AP) tokens by playing matches and completing various daily tasks.

The bundle contains:

Sterling Futurnetic (Head) - Hides Helmet

Sterling Futurnetic (Top)

Sterling Futurnetic (Bottom)

Sterling Futurnetic (Shoes)

3) Sports Car skin - Marquis

The car skin is simple and attractive (Image via Garena)

The global collaboration special Sports Car skin 'Marquis' is currently available to claim. Users can make it theirs by playing the J.Biebs Concert: Beautiful Love mode once.

Simply tap on the mode selection option from the bottom-right corner of the lobby. Then, select the said mode and enter it. A Justin Bieber concert will go live. Enjoy the in-game concert and once it ends, go to the event section and claim the prize.

2) Groove Moves emote

Groove Moves is a fresh emote in Free Free MAX. When it is played, the character dances with a swag. The emote was claimable on the peak day as a login reward on the Indian server. However, it is offered to some other server users via a different event.

Emote description: Let the music guide your body.

1) J.Biebs character

Users can claim the brand new Free Fire MAX character J.Biebs from the Heroes Capsule event. They will have to complete daily tasks and missions such as Play with Friends, Deal certain damage, Kill enemies, etc., to achieve 10 progress points for each task.

Once the progress of 200 is reached, players will unlock the new character to claim it. The character has a magnificent passive skill called Silent Sentinel.

Users will also get his 7-day trial exclusive Indigo bundle upon claiming the character.

Note: Free Fire MAX gamers can get the above-listed rewards for free. Also, this article only presents the views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi